Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: Who are the favorites?

There are a lot of familiar faces in the final eight, teams that know a thing or two about silverware (there is somehow also Puebla). Let’s rank them in terms of how likely they are to win this thing.

Some sides have blitzed their way to this stage and imposed their style, while others have mostly just survived by grinding out results and winning on the margins. But from this point forward, there’s no coasting. Every match is a knockout with rivalry stakes, including four MLS and LIGA MX showdowns to kick things off on Aug. 20. Every mistake will be magnified, as will every moment of brilliance.

Eight teams. Three wins. One trophy. And three golden tickets to next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup – the kind of opportunity that can change a club’s trajectory, or at least burnish its legacy.

Bigger than signing Correa, perhaps, was the early retirement of legendary d-mid Guido Pizarro, who has taken some rapid steps towards becoming legendary manager Guido Pizarro. The 35-year-old Argentine, who is younger than a handful of the players in the XI, has not reinvented the wheel, but has instead simplified things. Tigres play a 4-4-2 and generally don’t care much about having the ball. Instead, they release Correa and whoever is starting up top next to him (mostly Nicolás Ibáñez these days) into space.

No longer. They operated with a scalpel in the summer transfer window, making one big signing in getting Ángel Correa from Atlético Madrid. The Argentine attacker dominated Phase One with four goals in three games (two of which were wins), and while he hasn’t gotten off the mark yet in the Apertura, he hasn’t had to – Tigres have three wins in three outings, including a massive, 4-3 result at Toluca and a 7-0 demolition of Puebla.

Yes, after two years of MLS dominance, I’m predicting it’s time for a LIGA MX side to win Leagues Cup . In this case, it’s the LIGA MX team that’s largely defined Mexican club soccer over the past 15 years, but has been somewhat sidelined over the past two.

That applies to their team shape as well. We’ve already seen Toluca come out in three different formations in league play this year, as Mohamed will liberally mix-and-match depending on what he perceives as his opponent’s weakness.

Like Tigres, Toluca aren’t religious about getting on the ball to control the game. They will do it when they’re chasing a result – as we saw in their final game of Phase One, when they conceded early to New York City FC – but under head coach Antonio Mohamed (a legendary figure in Mexican soccer who’s won titles with four different clubs), they are pragmatic and flexible.

The glory days aren’t fully back. But with three titles in quick succession – the Apertura, Campeón de Campeones and maybe Leagues Cup – it feels like they’d be well on their way.

They have pulled themselves out of that rut with the power of the purse, spending nearly $100 million in the transfer market on players from the likes of Sporting CP (the big Sporting, in Lisbon), Palmeiras, Monterrey and even, yes, Tigres.

The Toluca side Tigres beat are the reigning LIGA MX champions, having dethroned tri-campeones Club América back in the spring. It was a landmark moment for a once-proud club that had fallen on hard times – Tigres’ rise over the past 15 years had coincided with a fallow period for los Diablos Rojos.

But without Rusnák, things might be slightly different. During the win at LA, in which Jesús Ferreira started at the 10, we saw a team that played a little bit deeper and a little more direct, and therefore had a little bit less of the ball. We also saw Ferreira play less as an orchestrator and almost, at times, as a second forward. He’s going to combine around the box rather than thread runners through.

It’s almost always a 4-2-3-1 for the Sounders, and they tend to want the ball, as they’re up around 54% possession on the season. A lot of that possession is in the final third, as their field tilt is fourth-highest in MLS at 56.4%, something that held firm in Phase One as well.

They are playing the best soccer in MLS, and maybe even on the continent right now. The issue is, they will be without their No. 10, Albert Rusnák , over the next month (and their DP No. 9 is already sidelined). If he were healthy, I’d probably have them atop this list.

And some of these wins… man. They smoked Cruz Azul – the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup champions! – 7-0 in their first Leagues Cup game, which is a record win for an MLS team over a LIGA MX side. And this past weekend, they went down to Carson and crushed the LA Galaxy with a 4-0 result . And while the Galaxy aren’t Cruz Azul, they’re not the meme team they were three months ago. I mean, they’re in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals as well!

The only team to go perfect in Phase One, with three wins from three outings, the Sounders are now unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions since their impressive FIFA Club World Cup showing.

Quarterfinal

When: Aug. 20 vs. Tigres UANL (8 pm ET)

Aug. 20 vs. Tigres UANL (8 pm ET) Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, UniMás

If you convince me Lionel Messi is healthy, I will probably be convinced to change my mind over who belongs in the top spot on this list. We’ve already seen Miami win this trophy in 2023, for one. And for two, we’ve already seen this Miami team – with a healthy Messi, of course – pull off a historic upset of FC Porto in the Club World Cup en route to the knockout round of that global tournament.

So we know they’re excellent. And with the addition of Rodrigo De Paul this summer, they have gotten better and deeper in a crucial part of the field, and done so by adding someone who has very obvious chemistry with the guy who wears No. 10.

If Messi’s not healthy, though? I don’t think they have enough firepower given how sporadic Luis Suárez has been in front of net, and how reliant Tadeo Allende has been on Messi’s service to be dangerous.

Plus, they would have to advance past Tigres and then Toluca, who I just talked about above – or maybe even Orlando City, who just absolutely destroyed the Herons with a 4-1 result this past weekend.

And that’s just to get to the final.

How they play

They’ve primarily played out of what I’ll call a 4-4-1-1 when both Messi and Suárez have been available. Messi is nominally a forward in that shape – they’ll usually defend with a front two and banks of four behind him, so it looks like a 4-4-2 without the ball. But he’s also free to drop in and become a playmaker, flare wide to become a winger, or even do forward things like running off Suárez’s movement and hold-up play.