Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, DC United 2

Taxi Fountas and Ola Kamara each scored their fifth goals of the season as D.C. United rallied from two goals down to a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.
Fountas also contributed his second assist on Kamara's 75th-minute leveler in just his fifth MLS appearance since his arrival from Rapid Vienna.
United's Chris Durkin was sent off for a second bookable offense in second-half stoppage time, but the Black-and-Red held on for their first points away from home since a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in Week 2.
Leonardo Campana scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season on a slick attack down the left to give Miami an early lead, and Damion Lowe doubled the Herons advantage when he headed home Jean Mota's corner kick in the 45th minute.
But Fountas slotted a cool first-time finish of Michael Estrada's cross in first-half stoppage time to give the visitors a lifeline and set up a comeback that held Miami without a win for a third consecutive match.
- THE BIG PICTURE: Lowe's goal was the first in MLS in which Campana did not score or assist on the play since Miami's 3-1 loss to Houston on April 2. Meanwhile, D.C. United became the last team in MLS to play to a draw after playing to an Eastern Conference low-tying five draws in 2021.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kamara's equalizer was an excellent attacking sequence that D.C. made look much easier than it was. Fountas got the move started, Russell Canouse played a clever quick pass and Kamara was clinical with his finish.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Taxi Fountas. The Greek international is looking like he will have something to say about the race for the 2022 MLS Golden Boot prevented by Audi. But maybe more importantly for his team, he is proving true dual threat in a way United hasn't had since Luciano Acosta put together his best season in a D.C. jersey in 2018. Here's his opener just before the half.
- MIA: Wednesday, May 18 at Philadelphia Union | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
- DC: Wednesday, May 18 vs. New York City FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)