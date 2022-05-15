Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, DC United 2

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Taxi Fountas and Ola Kamara each scored their fifth goals of the season as D.C. United rallied from two goals down to a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Fountas also contributed his second assist on Kamara's 75th-minute leveler in just his fifth MLS appearance since his arrival from Rapid Vienna.

United's Chris Durkin was sent off for a second bookable offense in second-half stoppage time, but the Black-and-Red held on for their first points away from home since a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in Week 2.

Leonardo Campana scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season on a slick attack down the left to give Miami an early lead, and Damion Lowe doubled the Herons advantage when he headed home Jean Mota's corner kick in the 45th minute.

But Fountas slotted a cool first-time finish of Michael Estrada's cross in first-half stoppage time to give the visitors a lifeline and set up a comeback that held Miami without a win for a third consecutive match.

Goals

  • 31' — MIA — Leonardo Campana | WATCH
  • 45' — MIA — Damion Lowe | WATCH
  • 45'+3' — DC — Taxi Fountas | WATCH
  • 74' — DC — Ola Kamara | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Lowe's goal was the first in MLS in which Campana did not score or assist on the play since Miami's 3-1 loss to Houston on April 2. Meanwhile, D.C. United became the last team in MLS to play to a draw after playing to an Eastern Conference low-tying five draws in 2021.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kamara's equalizer was an excellent attacking sequence that D.C. made look much easier than it was. Fountas got the move started, Russell Canouse played a clever quick pass and Kamara was clinical with his finish.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Taxi Fountas. The Greek international is looking like he will have something to say about the race for the 2022 MLS Golden Boot prevented by Audi. But maybe more importantly for his team, he is proving true dual threat in a way United hasn't had since Luciano Acosta put together his best season in a D.C. jersey in 2018. Here's his opener just before the half.

Up Next

  • MIA: Wednesday, May 18 at Philadelphia Union | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
  • DC: Wednesday, May 18 vs. New York City FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
D.C. United Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings
Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United take giant step after Week 10
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 11
More News
More News
Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1
Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, DC United 2

Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, DC United 2
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Nashville SC 0

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Nashville SC 0
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, FC Cincinnati 2

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, FC Cincinnati 2
Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York Red Bulls 1

Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York Red Bulls 1
Recap: Charlotte FC 0, CF Montréal 2

Recap: Charlotte FC 0, CF Montréal 2
More News
Video
Video
SAVE: Zac MacMath, Real Salt Lake - 90th minute
0:38

SAVE: Zac MacMath, Real Salt Lake - 90th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United | May 14, 2022
4:22

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United | May 14, 2022
GOAL: Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City - 57th minute
0:36

GOAL: Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City - 57th minute
GOAL: Andrew Brody, Real Salt Lake - 88th minute
0:53

GOAL: Andrew Brody, Real Salt Lake - 88th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10