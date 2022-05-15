Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, DC United 2

Taxi Fountas and Ola Kamara each scored their fifth goals of the season as D.C. United rallied from two goals down to a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Fountas also contributed his second assist on Kamara's 75th-minute leveler in just his fifth MLS appearance since his arrival from Rapid Vienna.

United's Chris Durkin was sent off for a second bookable offense in second-half stoppage time, but the Black-and-Red held on for their first points away from home since a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in Week 2.

Leonardo Campana scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season on a slick attack down the left to give Miami an early lead, and Damion Lowe doubled the Herons advantage when he headed home Jean Mota's corner kick in the 45th minute.