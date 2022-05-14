Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, LAFC 0

Gyasi Zardes opened his account and the Colorado Rapids held onto a 2-0 win over LAFC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park Saturday afternoon.
Zardes opened the score from the penalty spot in the 17th minute after Sebastien Ibeagha kicked Diego Rubio in the head inside the box on an attempted clearance.
The Rapids were awarded a second penalty kick in the 24th minute. John McCarthy had the better of Rubio with a save but Video Review found the LAFC goalkeeper was off his line. Rubio powered the ball into the back of the net on his second try.
Colorado were denied a third goal in the 83rd and 84th minutes. Zardes' header ringed off the post in a free-kick situation, then Auston Trusty hit the same post after receiving a through ball from Michael Barrios.
McCarthy, despite the defeat, was still strong with four saves for the Black & Gold.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Rapids are now up to a 22-game unbeaten run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. They rolled up their sleeves and humbled the early Supporters' Shield leaders only 48 hours removed from a 2-1 loss to Minnesota United FC in US Open Cup play, which was delayed due to weather. John McCarthy held strong with Maxime Crepeau on the bench but LAFC could not climb back from an early two-goal deficit. LAFC's four-game unbeaten streak ended, having last lost April 9 to LA Galaxy in El Trafico.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Sometimes the easiest goals are the ones that get you going. Three weeks after joining his new club from the Columbus Crew, Gyasi Zardes opened his Rapids account from the spot.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Diego Rubio drew the first penalty, scored the second and was inches from scoring a brace for Colorado. The Chilean forward had a solid outing as Colorado kept their home unbeaten streak intact.
Next Up
- COL: Wednesday, May 18 at Sporting Kansas City | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- LAFC: Wednesday, May 18 vs. Austin FC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)