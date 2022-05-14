Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, LAFC 0

Gyasi Zardes opened his account and the Colorado Rapids held onto a 2-0 win over LAFC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park Saturday afternoon.

Zardes opened the score from the penalty spot in the 17th minute after Sebastien Ibeagha kicked Diego Rubio in the head inside the box on an attempted clearance.

The Rapids were awarded a second penalty kick in the 24th minute. John McCarthy had the better of Rubio with a save but Video Review found the LAFC goalkeeper was off his line. Rubio powered the ball into the back of the net on his second try.

Colorado were denied a third goal in the 83rd and 84th minutes. Zardes' header ringed off the post in a free-kick situation, then Auston Trusty hit the same post after receiving a through ball from Michael Barrios.