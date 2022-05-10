Houston Dynamo FC exercise purchase option on Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla

Carrasquilla, 23, has signed a contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. He originally joined the Dynamo on loan from Cartagena in August 2021, finishing the season with 10 appearances (seven starts) and one goal. He’s played every match for Houston this campaign, with one goal and one assist through 10 weeks.

“Coco is one of the most exciting young talents in MLS who believes in the direction this club is heading, so securing his future with the Dynamo was one of our top priorities this summer,” said Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad. “We appreciate the support of Ted Segal and our entire ownership group to continue investing in our roster. Coco has a bright future ahead of him and we appreciate that he and his family are excited about remaining in Houston.”