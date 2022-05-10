Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC exercise purchase option on Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Purchase option exercised

Houston Dynamo FC have exercised the purchase option for midfielder Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla from LaLiga 2 side FC Cartagena, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Carrasquilla, 23, has signed a contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. He originally joined the Dynamo on loan from Cartagena in August 2021, finishing the season with 10 appearances (seven starts) and one goal. He’s played every match for Houston this campaign, with one goal and one assist through 10 weeks.

“Coco is one of the most exciting young talents in MLS who believes in the direction this club is heading, so securing his future with the Dynamo was one of our top priorities this summer,” said Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad. “We appreciate the support of Ted Segal and our entire ownership group to continue investing in our roster. Coco has a bright future ahead of him and we appreciate that he and his family are excited about remaining in Houston.”

Prior to joining the Dynamo, the 23-year-old spent the 2019-20 season with FC Cartagena, where he earned 49 appearances and was an integral part in helping the Spanish side get promoted to LaLiga 2 in 2020. Before that he was with Tauro FC in his native Panama.

At the international level, Carrasquilla is an emerging star in Concacaf. Since earning his first cap with Panama at 19 years old, he has 30 appearances for Los Canaleros, competing in the Concacaf Gold Cup and Panama’s World Cup Qualifying side that finished fifth in the Octagon this past cycle. Coco is expected to be a part of Panama’s midfield for the Concacaf Nations League campaign starting this fall.

The Dynamo are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings after 10 matches, with 12 points (3W-4L-3D). Their next league match comes on Saturday when they host Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

