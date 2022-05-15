Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

The match took a dramatic turn shortly after the restart, with Dani Pereira given a red card for a push on Bobby Wood near the edge of the box. It didn't take long for RSL to capitalize on the man advantage, as Maikel Chang equalized in the 55th minute. But Austin FC was able to hold steady after giving up the equalizer — until Andrew Brody hit a banger from distance in the 88th for the match winner.