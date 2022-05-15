Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake fought back after giving up a first-half goal, in a match that turned on a red card, to beat ten-man Austin FC, 2-1, at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday night.

Verde got out in front midway through the first half, with Alex Ring slipping a near-post, tight-angled ball past RSL's Zac MacMath — a play that earned Diego Fagundez his league-leading 7th assist.

The match took a dramatic turn shortly after the restart, with Dani Pereira given a red card for a push on Bobby Wood near the edge of the box. It didn't take long for RSL to capitalize on the man advantage, as Maikel Chang equalized in the 55th minute. But Austin FC was able to hold steady after giving up the equalizer — until Andrew Brody hit a banger from distance in the 88th for the match winner.

Goals

  • 24' – ATX – Alex Ring | WATCH
  • 55' – RSL – Mikael Chang | WATCH
  • 88' – RSL – Andrew Brody | WATCH

Next Up

  • RSL: Sunday, May 22 at CF Montreal | 4 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • ATX: Wednesday, May 18 at LAFC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)

Related Stories

Playoffs miss to contender? Judging if 6 MLS teams’ turnarounds are for real
BetMGM Odds: Will Jesus Jimenez or Sebastian Driussi win the 2022 Golden Boot?
2022 MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1
Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, DC United 2

Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, DC United 2
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Nashville SC 0

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Nashville SC 0
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, FC Cincinnati 2

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, FC Cincinnati 2
Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York Red Bulls 1

Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York Red Bulls 1
Recap: Charlotte FC 0, CF Montréal 2

Recap: Charlotte FC 0, CF Montréal 2
More News
Video
Video
SAVE: Zac MacMath, Real Salt Lake - 90th minute
0:38

SAVE: Zac MacMath, Real Salt Lake - 90th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United | May 14, 2022
4:22

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United | May 14, 2022
GOAL: Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City - 57th minute
0:36

GOAL: Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City - 57th minute
GOAL: Andrew Brody, Real Salt Lake - 88th minute
0:53

GOAL: Andrew Brody, Real Salt Lake - 88th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10