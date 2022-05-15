Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake fought back after giving up a first-half goal, in a match that turned on a red card, to beat ten-man Austin FC, 2-1, at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday night.
Verde got out in front midway through the first half, with Alex Ring slipping a near-post, tight-angled ball past RSL's Zac MacMath — a play that earned Diego Fagundez his league-leading 7th assist.
The match took a dramatic turn shortly after the restart, with Dani Pereira given a red card for a push on Bobby Wood near the edge of the box. It didn't take long for RSL to capitalize on the man advantage, as Maikel Chang equalized in the 55th minute. But Austin FC was able to hold steady after giving up the equalizer — until Andrew Brody hit a banger from distance in the 88th for the match winner.
Goals
Next Up
- RSL: Sunday, May 22 at CF Montreal | 4 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- ATX: Wednesday, May 18 at LAFC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)