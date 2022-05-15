Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, FC Cincinnati 2

Luciano Acosta scored a game-winner in the 85th minute, delivering FC Cincinnati a 2-1 road victory over Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday evening.

Cincy looked to have all three points slip from their grasp when Chicago's Jhon Durán scored an 83rd-minute equalizer, negating a 33rd-minute opener from the visitors that came from an own goal from Chicago center back Rafael Czichos.

Acosta ensured that wouldn't be the case, sliding home a low finish past Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, whose gaffe on a ball played back to him helped deliver FCC a fourth straight victory in league play and an impressive fourth road win in seven matches away from TQL Stadium.