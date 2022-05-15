FC Dallas "sending a message" as Jesus Ferreira claims Golden Boot lead at LA Galaxy

That narrative changed Saturday evening, as they blitzed the LA Galaxy for a 3-1 win to reach a league-high nine games unbeaten. US men’s national team forward Jesus Ferreira led the way with a brace, with his nine goals now pacing the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

“We’ve been playing well away but we haven’t been getting the wins that we wanted,” Estevez said of prior road struggles. “Today was about belief. We’re growing, we’re playing well as a team and we believe that we can win away against any team. I think the guys are seeing the progress and gaining confidence in the way we’re playing and executing in the right direction. All credit to the team today because they executed the game plan.”