Ferreira plays the False 9 to perfection, Vazquez shows he's the real deal, giving RSL their due & more from Week 4

It's Sunday night, which means it's time for the full weekend wrap-up. I'm taking a look at a pair of young forwards putting the ball into the net in different ways, as well as why and how their teams are building around them. Plus the Philadelphia Union look like Supporters' Shield contenders – just like we thought – and the CCL teams look exhausted.

The False 9, meanwhile, instead of jostling 1v1 or even 1v2 with the center backs, instead becomes invisible and gets to make second- or third-man, box-arriving runs. Like this:

The gamble coaches who employ a False 9 make is that it’s worth it anyway. Having a center forward who is comfortable pulling all the way up into midfield to become a playmaker means you 1) force some really tough choices upon the opposing backline/d-mids – they’ve got to be coordinated in order to deal with this kind of unconventional center forward movement or they’re cooked – and 2) open attacking space for your wingers who, when it works, tend to arrive in the attacking quarter (not third! We’re talking real narrow margins here) ahead of the False 9, and are allowed to attack a scrambling defense.

I've said it over and over again: I don't love a False 9. While I understand the theory behind it, and while we've all seen it work well at various levels over the past 20 years (Totti was the first modern False 9; Messi was the best; Firmino is the best currently), we've all also seen it not work well more often than not. In an era where teams are getting smarter about both how to generate shots and where to generate them from – dead center on goal, 15 yards and in – it’s often hard to justify a system that moves your primary goalscoring threat 50 yards away while asking for a more complicated, coordinated series of movements with and without the ball in order to get to that optimal shot zone in the first place.

That’s part 1. Here’s part 2, with the False 9 pulling into midfield to become a pure playmaker because the center backs are now scared to go with him, and are just reacting instead of acting in transition moments. So now the False 9 has the time and space to pick up his head and release the wingers to have a go. Like this:

Alan Velasco ’s into the final quarter early. Paul Arriola ’s into the box early. Jesus Ferreira , after coming all the way into midfield for that slick one-touch lay-off to Paxton Pomykal , dragged Zac McGraw out with him, then turned around at a dead sprint and beat McGraw into the box for what looks much more like a No. 10’s goal than a No. 9’s. Frank Lampard scored a million of these.

There was a sliver of good news, though, since Sebastian Blanco came on at the start of the second half, picked up an assist and looked like his old self for, I’d say, 25-30 minutes before running out of gas. Portland have been surviving without him over the past few weeks. If they’re going to thrive, they need him healthy and in the XI probably 20 times over the season’s final 30 games.

As for the Timbers, a performance like this was probably to be expected to one degree or another. Portland’s really only been comfortable defending deep and asking little of their center backs aside from box dominance (which they’ve been very good at). Going from that to the types of rapid-fire, open-field decisions Dallas forced upon them was a bridge too far for McGraw and Bill Tuiloma , especially with 19-year-old d-mid David Ayala , in his first start, struggling to keep up with the tactical pace of the game. And that’s to say nothing of the nightmare performance from Josecarlos Van Rankin at right back.

They’re also learning to use that coordinated movement together to create spaces where there are none, with a lot of help from that all-Homegrown midfield behind them (Pomykal and Brandon Servania have both been very good, while Edwin Cerrillo is one of the early leaders in the Most Improved Player race). Even with Velasco’s late arrival and integration, a new coach, a new system, some notable winter departures and a few frustrating moments in front of goal, Dallas have looked like a team where the False 9 makes sense. It’s not just a tactical wrinkle; it’s something that’s playing to the roster’s strengths, and Estevez deserves a lot of credit for getting it functional so quickly.

“The more you play together the more you're able to understand each other’s movements, understand what is needed when you plan a system, and everyone is starting to understand,” Arriola explained afterward. “I think we're learning where there are spaces.”

Underpinning all of this is the often unremarked truth that betting on a False 9 means betting on your wingers to be vicious on the ball and goal-dangerous off it. Most teams around the world do not have wingers who are good enough, relative to their respective level of competition, to make that wager on. Dallas, with Arriola and Velasco, as well as the improved Jader Obrian in reserve, really seem to.

It’s a pretty milquetoast quote but there’s truth in it: Ferreira’s ability to be a part of these sequences at their genesis, and then again at their termination, is the type of thing that can certainly help this team win. Dallas are 2-1-1 through four games and their expected goal differential is in the top third of the league, per TruMedia via StatsPerform. The sample size is too small to take that as gospel, but the trendline is good.

“I want to be that player that can be in any position and be able to score so like you said – the header, the shot, and just the tap-ins – those are the best goals that you can score as the nine,” Ferreira, who’d entered the game still looking for his first goal of the season and comes out of it amongst the league leaders in the Golden Boot race , recounted. “I'm excited that I can score in different ways and that I can help the team win.”

It’s gorgeous when it works, and it’s devastating when it works, and my god, did it work over and over and over again for FC Dallas on Saturday night in their 4-1 win over Portland . It was a clinic. Ferreira had himself a hat-trick and that assist to Arriola above, and put in something close to the Platonic ideal of a False 9 performance (even if Dallas head coach Nico Estevez and Ferreira himself would both probably quibble with my calling him a “False 9” instead of just a “9”).

Vazquez is the polar opposite of Ferreira in most ways. He’s a classic target forward who’s aerially dominant, and his dance is not about dragging the opposing defenders upfield. It’s about either beasting them physically, or making the kinds of hard stunts that create a reaction and provide an extra yard or two of separation in the 18. It’s the Wondo and BWP game-within-the-game stuff he does, and these are the margins, as seen through Second Spectrum’s tactical cam:

New head coach Pat Noonan, hired this offseason, looked at the data, looked at the boxscore production and decided not to fix what wasn’t broken. Vazquez has started four times in four games thus far, and followed up last week’s brace in a 2-1 win at Orlando City with two more goals, an assist and a drawn PK in Saturday’s rapturous 3-1 home win over Inter Miami .

If that feels like too much praise for Brandon Vazquez , the 23-year-old journeyman center forward who’s played fewer than 3000 MLS minutes, and never more in one season than last year’s 828, then fair enough. But the underlying numbers have been screaming for about two years now that Vazquez needed to be on the field more, and when interim head coach Tyrone Marshall finally took the hint at the end of last season, Vazquez delivered with 4g/2a in his final five games’ worth of MLS minutes.

For the first time in their MLS existence, it seems like FC Cincinnati have hit upon something that’s really working. This doesn’t feel like a false alarm or wishcasting, but rather like they’ve found and polished a gem, and are using it in a way that both makes sense now, and can make sense as part of the foundation for the future.

Vazquez has no intention of receiving a pass at the corner of the 18 when he makes that stunt; he just wants to convince Damion Lowe that he does. Lowe bites, and Chris McVey is torn about coming over to help, and when Ronald Matarrita dimes that cross…1-0.

That’s just classic center forward work. Modern center backs are good – they’re mostly fast, physical, and well-versed on who they’re coming up against. The only way to beat them is the relentless cycle of move and countermove, feint and counter-feint, all done in the service of opening up that sliver of space you need to do things like get an open header at the corner of the six.

It’s a Wondo goal, it’s a BWP goal, it’s a Chicharito goal, and it’s becoming a Brandon Vazquez goal.

And that has been a long-time coming for Vazquez who, before he was a journeyman, was a USYNT star, part of the same U-17 cohort as Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. His career has not gone as expected since then, but he would hardly be the first late-bloomer in US history, and he seems determined to make the most of his first-ever chance to be a full-time starter.

“It was nice to see him not get complacent during the week because he scored a couple important goals for us last week,” Noonan said afterward. “He had the same hunger throughout the week. He was working after training every day to the point where we wanted to pull him back and just be smart about getting him through the week in an intelligent way so your legs are there for Saturday.

“So, him getting a couple more goals tonight was nice to see with that, as far as his development as a player in his progress, to not settle for a performance last week, and to go and do it again for the group tonight.”

The “for the group” part is not just talk. Vazquez’s movement in and around the box has helped give both function and form to a FC Cincinnati attack that has historically had neither. His off-ball work puts the type of pressure on opposing center backs that force them to react to him, and the cascade effect is that Cincy’s midfielders often end up with more time on the ball. And in those moments when they don’t have more time on the ball, “launch it toward Brandon and fight to win the second ball” is a pretty good emergency valve, especially since Noonan has stuck with two up top in his side’s 3-5-2.

Noonan, who came over from the Union, has baked that into his team’s tactical approach. Cincy, like Philly, play with two up top, which makes it easier to win second balls in the attacking third. Cincy, like Philly, try to live in transition – i.e. do as much of it as possible and don’t worry about possession stats. It’s a bet on winning by dominating field position and high-leverage moments more than dominating the ball, and after four games it’s working better than any bet any previous Cincinnati coach has ever put forward.

There is a grain of salt to be taken here, however, given that it’s Miami at home. I asked my colleague Ben Wright for his breakdown, and this is what he offered:

No real pressure in midfield, so [Junior] Moreno and [Yuya] Kubo can consistently turn and play forward. As far as the backline, though, Matarrita and [Alvas] Powell are getting really high and wide, and [Tyler] Blackett has been really good at stepping up and playing line breaking passes. Nothing revolutionary, they’re just actually executing.

So far the early returns on “just actually executing” are promising in attack – Cincy are fourth overall in xG. Defensively, though, it’s more of a work in progress, as they’re once again in the bottom five. There’s a ton more work that needs to be done.