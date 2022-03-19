Recap: LA Galaxy 0, Orlando City SC 1

The match's only goal came early and yet decidedly against the run of play; Ercan Kara cruised down the right flank on a counter and found Torres in space inside the box. The Uruguayan forward headed home in just the 9th minute to open his MLS account and put the visitors on the board. That 1-0 scoreline remained through halftime, despite the Galaxy's continued positive play resulting in a 10-3 first-half shot advantage.