Recap: Austin FC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1

Despite Austin dictating the tempo for the majority of the first half, the Sounders struck first when Cristian Roldán 's low-cross was re-directed into the back of the net by a tumbling Bruin right before halftime.

The home side were unfortunate in the 64th minute when captain Alex Ring's volley off a long throw-in rattled the woodwork, but six minutes later, they found their equalizer through Fagúndez's first of the season. The Uruguayan midfielder outworked everyone in the box to retrieve possession, eventually turning and finding the near corner to bring ATX back level.