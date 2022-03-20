Recap: Austin FC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1

By Michael Singh @MichaelSingh94

Will Bruin opened the scoring for Seattle Sounders FC before Diego Fagúndez equalized for Austin FC as the two teams played to a 1-1 draw Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

Despite Austin dictating the tempo for the majority of the first half, the Sounders struck first when Cristian Roldán's low-cross was re-directed into the back of the net by a tumbling Bruin right before halftime.

The home side were unfortunate in the 64th minute when captain Alex Ring's volley off a long throw-in rattled the woodwork, but six minutes later, they found their equalizer through Fagúndez's first of the season. The Uruguayan midfielder outworked everyone in the box to retrieve possession, eventually turning and finding the near corner to bring ATX back level.

Goals

  • 43' – SEA– Will Bruin | WATCH
  • 70' – ATX – Diego Fagúndez | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: After scoring a league-record 10 goals in their first two matches via consecutive five-goal victories over FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF, Austin's offense has come back down to earth. However, Josh Wolff's squad has shown in recent weeks that they can compete against the best teams in the Western Conference. The Sounders, meanwhile, won't be too concerned about their slow start in the league with only one win through their first four match days, as they're battling a congested schedule coming off their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal advancement past Liga MX's Club León on Thursday.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Frustration among the Austin players - due in large part to Stefan Cleveland's brilliant display in goal for the visitors - was mounting when Fagúndez finally broke through for the home side.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Alex Ring. The Austin FC captain was all over the pitch and could've scored himself, finishing the match with a game-high 1.06 expected goals.

Nashville SC’s Dax McCarty apologizes to Bode Davis for red card offense in loss to RSL

CF Montréal breakout star Ismael Kone gets the call-up with Canada on brink of World Cup qualification

Canada names 25-player roster for March World Cup Qualifiers
Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Columbus Crew 1

Sources: Atlanta United set to add Mexican forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan from Chivas
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | March 20, 2022
SAVE: Stefan Cleveland, Seattle Sounders - 76th minute
GOAL: Diego Fagundez, Austin FC - 70th minute
SAVE: Stefan Cleveland, Seattle Sounders - 67th minute
