Recap: Orlando City SC 1, FC Cincinnati 2

Brandon Vazquez's brace earned FC Cincinnati their first goals and points of the 2022 campaign in a 2-1 road win over Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening.
Cincinnati pulled ahead early thanks to a 13th-minute finish from Vazquez. Orlando found an equalizer minutes before the end of the first period when Junior Urso scored his first goal of the season off a cross from Facundo Torres.
The Orange & Blue took advantage of a lackadaisical Lions' defense in the 52nd minute as Vazquez reclaimed the lead by rising for a header off of Dominique Badji's service.
Cincinnati managed to absorb Orlando's pressure for the remaining 38 minutes and claim all three points, despite the hosts controlling 69.3% of possession and outshooting Cincy 18-9.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: FC Cincinnati will be ecstatic to be heading home with their first points of the season. It was a long time coming, as this win breaks their MLS-record losing streak of 14 matches dating back to last season. It's also head coach Pat Noonan's first win as Cincy head coach. On the other side, the Lions' slow start at the beginning of both halves cost them a result they will feel like they deserved, dominating a majority of the game and leading all major statistics.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Vazquez's first goal of the night was a beautiful team effort, as Luciano Acosta looked off the defense and played the forward in on goal, opening Cincy's 2022 account.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: While Alec Kann was phenomenal in goal with five saves, the honor has to go to Brandon Vazquez for scoring a brace that delivered Cincinnati the full three points.
Next Up
