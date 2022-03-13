Recap: Orlando City SC 1, FC Cincinnati 2

Brandon Vazquez 's brace earned FC Cincinnati their first goals and points of the 2022 campaign in a 2-1 road win over Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening.

Cincinnati pulled ahead early thanks to a 13th-minute finish from Vazquez. Orlando found an equalizer minutes before the end of the first period when Junior Urso scored his first goal of the season off a cross from Facundo Torres.

The Orange & Blue took advantage of a lackadaisical Lions' defense in the 52nd minute as Vazquez reclaimed the lead by rising for a header off of Dominique Badji's service.