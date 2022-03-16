Recap: Comunicaciones 4, New York City FC 2 (5-5 aggregate: NYCFC advance on away goals)

New York City FC became the first MLS team to reach the semifinals of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League , advancing on the away goals tiebreaker over Comunicaciones following a 4-2 loss in the second leg that leveled the aggregate 5-5 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Guatemala City Tuesday night.

NYCFC will face either the Seattle Sounders or Club Leon in the semifinals. The Sounders lead 3-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of their quarterfinal tie Thursday (8:30 pm ET | FS1, TUDN) at Estadio Leon.

Taty Castellanos negated the road goal Comunicaciones picked up in the first leg with his CCL-leading fourth tally in the 31st minute, a free kick from 32 yards out curled around a four-man wall and tucked inside the post.

Andrés Lezcano leveled for the hosts just before halftime, but Talles Magno put the defending MLS Cup champions back in front with a critical second road goal, heading in a Castellanos service from 10 yards out in the 53rd minute.