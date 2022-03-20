Jesus Ferreira first career hat trick "great timing" for USMNT, FC Dallas

“I think it's it's great timing for him,” said USMNT teammate and winger Paul Arriola , whose first FC Dallas goal – a second-half dagger – was assisted by Ferreira. “It's great timing for the club and it's great timing for a country to be able to go into this camp with the game that he did.”

Ferreira hadn’t scored for club or country since Oct. 30, 2021 and admitted he was beginning to put some pressure on himself after not finding the scoresheet in FC Dallas’ first three matches of the 2022 season.

"I had a little bit of stress on me because I wanted to be able to be that No. 9 that is always scoring no matter what game it is, whether it's away or home,” Ferreira said. “But my teammates and coaching staff, especially Nico [Estevez] and Peter [Luccin], made it very clear that they believed in me and that once the first goal went in, many more were going to come.”