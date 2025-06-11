FIFA Club World Cup predictions: Who are tournament favorites?

The revamped FIFA Club World Cup is here, beginning this North American Summer of Soccer. And unlike the ghosts of Club World Cups past, it's a big thing now: sleepy December one-offs between a UEFA juggernaut and some poor AFC side two days off a red-eye are gone in favor of real tournament – 32 teams, a solid month of the calendar blocked off, with group stages and knockouts culminating with an actual chance to write yourself into the history books. Think of it as the World Cup for clubs (the tournament is doing what it says on the tin).

For them, and the league as a whole, this is a measuring stick. And for any long-time MLS fan, or for any potential new fan checking this thing out, that’s all part of the draw. We’ll get answers to some questions – about depth, scheduling and whether anyone's center backs can hold up in late June heat – but the door is open.

MLS, in short, are invited to the global party in a way the league hasn’t really been before, bringing stars, narratives and maybe even expectations (caveat emptor). The Sounders got a taste of this two years back with a brief appearance in the previous iteration of the CWC. Now they’re back, and Bouanga’s LAFC side is here, too, and then there’s Miami, with Leo Messi and friends.

(Why did it come down to LAFC and Club América for the last spot? Well, how about we don’t get bogged down in minutiae and just enjoy the show!)

Three MLS clubs are on the guest list. Seattle Sounders FC were invited as the first MLS team to win the modern-era Concacaf Champions Cup in 2022. Inter Miami CF ’s invite came courtesy of winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield (as a Shield truther for nearly 30 years, that was a big moment for me). And LAFC dramatically punched their ticket two weeks back when Denis Bouanga ’s extra-time winner pushed them past Club América.

This is, in other words, a trophy worth caring about and fighting for. And, in the case of some of the biggest teams actually competing, a trophy worth spending tens of millions of dollars trying to win.

As Commissioner Don Garber said to gathered press in LA this week, clearly MLS teams are at the lower quadrant of Transfermarkt value. Transfermarkt values are a blunt, but useful instrument in assessing overall squad quality, and we’re talking “Leicester win the Premier League” just for the Sounders to get out of the group.

It won’t be the Sounders. Sorry to the Rave Green gang, who are beset by injury, but even if they were healthy, few would be picking them to get out of the Group of Death (Group B):

That might not matter against Al Ahly, a team I thought Seattle outplayed two years ago (they just couldn’t finish, which is not unusual for MLS teams in February). But I’d be shocked if it wasn’t determinative against Palmeiras and Porto.

I still don’t like the Herons’ chances, though, because I don’t like the Herons’ ability (lack thereof) to keep the game compact through midfield.

They also just went out and added Dutch winger Javairô Dilrosun from Club América, taking advantage of the pre-CWC window. Dilrosun’s got real playmaking chops from the wing, especially in transition, which… yeah you can do the math.

I've knocked them for their absorb-and-counter tactics in big games in the past, but they are good at it, and in Bouanga, they have an open-field goalscorer who gets moments against anybody in the world.

So why do I think the Black & Gold will have a better chance of getting out of the group? It comes down to their comfort playing against the ball and the likelihood they’ll spend 180 minutes doing just that against Chelsea and Flamengo.

The most authentic PSG fan I know called their 5-0 win over Inter Milan more than just a win; it was therapy. They finally got that Champions League monkey off their backs and are now part of the club whose door they’ve been trying to batter down for a dozen years.

They were either the best or second-best team in the world (I still think a healthy Barcelona takes 'em) all year long, and there’s no reason to think they’ll look like anything other than that in this tournament. There is no pressure now, just freedom to press teams into submission, and to start adding the types of trophies that codify them as one of the world’s great clubs.

Vitinha is my favorite central midfielder in the world (non-Pedri edition), pulling strings and flitting from pocket to pocket, often before you realize one’s about to open up. Ousmane Dembélé pressing is terrifying, and… look, I could just name all their guys. All their guys are great.

The same is true for Chelsea, Atleti, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Any of those could win this thing and it wouldn’t be a shock.

But the two other teams that will occasion the most comment this tournament are the remade Manchester City and Real Madrid sides. City spent $80 million last week, about half of which went to Frenchman Rayan Cherki, who is maybe the most exciting true No. 10 in the world right now. He’s probably even ahead of Estêvão in terms of “player casuals haven’t heard of who could steal the whole show” ratings.

Real Madrid’s rebuild is going a little slower – their spectacular young No. 10, Franco Mastantuono, will actually be playing for River Plate in this tournament before officially making the move – but the defense has been reinforced (they spent £10 million to get Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool a month early), and boy did that need to happen.