Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Colorado Rapids 1

Substitute Tyler Pasher capitalized on William Yarbrough's errant goal kick to put away a 90th-minute equalizer, lifting Houston Dynamo FC to a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids Saturday night at PNC Stadium.

The leveler – set in motion when Memo Rodriguez controlled Yarbrough's wild service and immediately spotted Pasher sprinting to his right – canceled out Mark-Anthony Kaye's tap-in from a corner kick shortly before halftime.

It helped the Dynamo take points from a losing position for the second time this season and maintain their early unbeaten home record (1W-0L-2D).

Kaye's second goal of the season arrived when Danny Wilson weathered an aerial challenge from goalkeeper Steve Clark to nod Jack Price's in-swinger toward the back post.

That looked to be enough for the Rapids to secure a third consecutive win and clean sheet until Yarbrough's late mistake snapped Colorado's run of 309 minutes without conceding.

Goals

  • 42' – COL – Mark-Anthony Kaye | WATCH
  • 90' – HOU – Tyler Pasher | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The Dynamo are treading water despite a slow start to life in MLS for the one-time, club-record signing Sebastian Ferreira. The Paraguayan striker is still searching for his first MLS goal in 301 minutes of action and missed one of his best chances of the season four minutes after the break when he powered a header from Corey Baird's service over the crossbar from close range.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It looked like the Rapids had weathered the worst of the Dynamo's attacks and would preserve a third consecutive clean sheet until the fluky sequence that set in motion Pasher's late equalizer.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Tyler Pasher. It wasn't exactly a dominant 18-minute cameo, but goals change games, and the Canadian winger finished a deceptively difficult – and unexpected – one when his teammates struggled at that on the night.

Next Up

  • HOU: Saturday, April 2 at Inter Miami CF | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
  • COL: Saturday, April 2 vs. Real Salt Lake | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
Houston Dynamo FC Colorado Rapids

Jesus Ferreira first career hat trick "great timing" for USMNT, FC Dallas

Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Nashville SC 1

Recap: FC Dallas 4, Portland Timbers 1

Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Recap: Charlotte FC 3, New England Revolution 1

First Goals, First Wins, First Hat Tricks, and So Much More! | MLS After Dark
First Goals, First Wins, First Hat Tricks, and So Much More! | MLS After Dark
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Nashville SC | March 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Nashville SC | March 19, 2022
RED CARD: Dax McCarty, Nashville SC - 96th minute
RED CARD: Dax McCarty, Nashville SC - 96th minute
GOAL: Tate Schmitt, Real Salt Lake - 54th minute
GOAL: Tate Schmitt, Real Salt Lake - 54th minute
