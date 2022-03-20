Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Colorado Rapids 1

Substitute Tyler Pasher capitalized on William Yarbrough 's errant goal kick to put away a 90th-minute equalizer, lifting Houston Dynamo FC to a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids Saturday night at PNC Stadium.

The leveler – set in motion when Memo Rodriguez controlled Yarbrough's wild service and immediately spotted Pasher sprinting to his right – canceled out Mark-Anthony Kaye's tap-in from a corner kick shortly before halftime.

It helped the Dynamo take points from a losing position for the second time this season and maintain their early unbeaten home record (1W-0L-2D).

Kaye's second goal of the season arrived when Danny Wilson weathered an aerial challenge from goalkeeper Steve Clark to nod Jack Price's in-swinger toward the back post.