Recap: Toronto FC 2, DC United 1

Canadian international Jonathan Osorio scored his 50th career goal and the eventual game-winner for Toronto FC in the second half, executing a sliding finish to perfection to beat Bill Hamid at his near post.

Russell Canouse opened the scoring for D.C. United 10 minutes in. However, Toronto responded 14 minutes later through 2020 Landon Donovan MVP Alejandro Pozuelo's first goal of the year as the Spaniard capitalized on a well-worked corner kick to level the match.