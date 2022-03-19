Recap: Toronto FC 2, DC United 1

Bob Bradley picked up his first win as Toronto FC head coach as the Reds defeated D.C. United 2-1 Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.
Canadian international Jonathan Osorio scored his 50th career goal and the eventual game-winner for Toronto FC in the second half, executing a sliding finish to perfection to beat Bill Hamid at his near post.
Russell Canouse opened the scoring for D.C. United 10 minutes in. However, Toronto responded 14 minutes later through 2020 Landon Donovan MVP Alejandro Pozuelo's first goal of the year as the Spaniard capitalized on a well-worked corner kick to level the match.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Toronto FC head into the March international break on a much-needed high note, earning their first victory of the season in Week 4. The win was Toronto's first regular-season triumph over D.C. United in almost five years, snapping a nine-game winless streak dating back to 2017. D.C. United, meanwhile, will be disappointed to walk away with nothing following such a positive start to the match. After opening the season with two wins, Hernán Losada's men have now dropped back-to-back matches, losing last week to the Chicago Fire FC and now Toronto.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jonathan Osorio's 50th goal for the club may have been one of his finest.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Luca Petrasso. The young Canadian wasn't on many people's radars before the start of the season, but has seemingly turned into a must-start for Toronto FC, assisting on both of his team's goals Saturday.
Next Up:
- TOR: Saturday, April 2 vs. New York City FC | 4:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
- DC: Saturday, April 2 vs. Atlanta United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; DAZN in Canada)