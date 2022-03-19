Welcome to the Brandon Vazquez show: FC Cincinnati striker showing "massive" upside

This scoring run isn’t a flash in the pan, with Vazquez recording four goals and two assists across a seven-game stretch as Cincy’s 2021 campaign wound down. And aside from Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelaryan , no attacking player is in better form this year.

It all begs the question of how loud calls for a US men’s national team opportunity could get, at least as social media chatter intensifies around that topic. Vazquez represented US youth national teams extensively from the U-17s through the U-20s, though awaits his senior-level debut.

“It's baby steps, it's not all of a sudden national team,” Noonan said, preaching patience. “Let's just continue to work the right way for your club and if you continue to perform like this, there'll be other opportunities out there for you. He's got the right mentality, though. He doesn't think too much of himself after he has a successful day or successful game. That part is important and that's going to help him move him along in the right way with the right head on his shoulders.”