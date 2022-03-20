Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Columbus Crew 1

The New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew both took advantage of defensive mistakes, battling to a sloppy but dramatic 1-1 draw that was decided on Darlington Nagbe' s 95th-minute equalizer Sunday afternoon at Red Bull Arena.

The hosts looked poised to bag all three points after an Eloy Room own-goal gave them the late lead in the 84th minute.

Missed chances dominated the match. Yaw Yeboah picked out a wide open Gyasi Zardes just yards in front of goal, but the second half substitute somehow flubbed his shot, missing an open net and a certain goal. Just minutes later, Derrick Etienne Jr. wasted a perfect breakaway that left him completely alone in New York's half. The winger hesitated to shoot, allowing a retreating Carlos Coronel to make the save before Etienne flashed the follow up effort across the face of goal.

The earlier misses came back to haunt Columbus. Room wildly flapped at a New York corner kick which looped over his head, bouncing off an oblivious Tom Barlow and last touching the keeper on its way into the net.