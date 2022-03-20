Recap: Charlotte FC 3, New England Revolution 1

Karol Swiderski scored a brace and Benjamin Bender added another to lift Charlotte FC to their first-ever MLS win, defeating the shorthanded New England Revolution 3-1 Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

It was a dream start for Miguel Ángel Ramirez's squad. Polish international striker Swiderski opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a blistering shot from outside the box, notching the expansion side's first-ever goal in front of their home crowd.

Carles Gil equalized for the Revs from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. However, three minutes later Swiderski put Charlotte back ahead with his second of the match via another thumping strike, this time on a cutback from Bender.