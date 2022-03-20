Recap: Charlotte FC 3, New England Revolution 1

Karol Swiderski scored a brace and Benjamin Bender added another to lift Charlotte FC to their first-ever MLS win, defeating the shorthanded New England Revolution 3-1 Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.
It was a dream start for Miguel Ángel Ramirez's squad. Polish international striker Swiderski opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a blistering shot from outside the box, notching the expansion side's first-ever goal in front of their home crowd.
Carles Gil equalized for the Revs from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. However, three minutes later Swiderski put Charlotte back ahead with his second of the match via another thumping strike, this time on a cutback from Bender.
The 2022 MLS SuperDraft No. 1 pick went on to score his first professional goal seven minutes later to make it 3-1.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: A milestone evening for Charlotte FC, who have their first victory in Major League Soccer – and they accomplish the feat against last year's Supporters' Shield winners. On the other hand, it's been a forgettable week for the Revs, who bowed out in the Concacaf Champions League in heartbreaking fashion and blew a two-goal lead to Real Salt Lake last weekend. For Bruce Arena and Co., the international break couldn't come at a more perfect time – with big questions looming.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Karol Swiderski's first goal of the match will be replayed for years – Charlotte's first goal scored at Bank of America Stadium.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Karol Swiderski. The Polish international was a threat all night for Charlotte and scored two goals that were clinically converted.
Up Next
- CLT: Saturday, March 26 vs. FC Cincinnati | 5:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NE: Saturday, April 2 vs. New York Red Bulls | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)