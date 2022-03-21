Recap: Los Angeles Football Club 3, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

The Whitecaps strode out to the early lead on a set piece, with Lucas Cavallini striking the post and Blackmon cleaning up the rebound — and opting not to celebrate in front of the 3252. But LAFC matched defender goal with defender goal; Hollingshead connected his head on a Vela-delivered corner in the 27th minute to even the score. And then, on a play starting with a throw-in deep in Vancouver's end of the field, Kwadwo Opoku worked hard to get through the 'Caps defense and get the ball to Vela. The LAFC talisman was thwarted on his first attempt at goal but nailed the follow-through to put the hosts up 2-1.