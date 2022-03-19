Recap: Chicago Fire FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Kacper Przybylko stole the spotlight from teammate Xherdan Shaqiri 's first MLS goal with a brace for his new club as Chicago Fire FC defeated shorthanded Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Saturday evening at Soldier Field.

Przybylko's first two finishes for the Fire in the 30th and 82nd minutes sandwiched Shaqiri's 50th-minute conversion from the penalty spot as Chicago remained unbeaten with two wins and two draws to start their 2022 campaign.

It's the former Philadelphia Union man's fifth multi-goal game and the first since a brace in Philly's 3-1 win over Orlando City SC on Sept. 19, 2021.

Roger Espinoza pulled a goal back for Sporting six minutes after Shaqiri converted a penalty drawn by Mauricio Pineda to double Chicago's advantage.