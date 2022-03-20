Recap: FC Dallas 4, Portland Timbers 1

Jesus Ferreira struck for a first-half hat trick, the first of his MLS career, to pace FC Dallas to a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers in a battle of Western Conference foes Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Ferreira scored all three of his goals in a 10-minute span, the first coming in the 26th minute – a powerful first-time finish off the underside of the crossbar after Paul Arriola dummied a ball played across the box by Alan Velasco, who picked up his first MLS assist.

Ferreira snapped a header from inside the six-yard box off a returned ball from Nanú four minutes later and went with precision for his third goal, utilizing Claudio Bravo as a screen and directing a low shot in off a diving Aljaz Ivacic to give the hosts a 3-0 lead in the 36th minute.