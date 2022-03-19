Recap: New York City FC 0, Philadelphia Union 2

Daniel Gazdag scored his third goal of the season, Alejandro Bedoya added his second and the Philadelphia Union avenged last year's Eastern Conference Final defeat with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Gazdag and Bedoya were among the 11 players who missed Philly's 2-1 home loss to NYCFC in last year's Eastern Conference Final because of MLS health and safety protocols.

So was goalkeeper Andre Blake, who needed only two saves to keep his second consecutive clean sheet and secure the Union's first-ever MLS win at Yankee Stadium in their seventh all-time regular-season trip.

City were held scoreless for the third time in four regular-season matches, four days after the defending MLS Cup champions secured passage to their first Concacaf Champions League semifinals.