Recap: Atlanta United 3, CF Montréal 3

Ten-man Atlanta United surged back from a 3-1 second-half deficit Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, using a pair of late golazos by Thiago Almada and Brooks Lennon to play CF Montréal to a scintillating 3-3 draw.
Montréal, playing on short rest following their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal match on Wednesday evening vs. Liga MX's Cruz Azul, found themselves behind early as a poor giveaway produced a clear path to goal for Josef Martinez, who made it 1-0 in the 6th minute.
But CFM fired back with a trio of goals in a span of a quarter-hour, as strikes from Djordje Mihailovic and Ismael Kone, plus a Romell Quioto penalty kick, put the visitors ahead 3-1.
In danger of suffering a deflating home defeat, Atlanta flipped the script in dramatic fashion, despite playing with 10 men after substitute Dom Dwyer was sent off in the 67th minute, three minutes after entering. The comeback started with an 85th-minute distance golazo by Almada – his first MLS goal – followed by Lennon's stunning stoppage-time free kick to grab an unlikely point and extend their home unbeaten streak to 10 matches.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Atlanta United have developed a knack for late dramatics in the early stages of the 2022 MLS season. After a stoppage-time goal lifted them past Charlotte FC in their last match, they struck twice in the final embers despite playing a man light for a smash-and-grab point. Montréal, who were tantalizingly close to their first win of the league campaign, make the flight home after seeing it slip from their grasp.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Thiago Almada’s AT&T 5G Goal of the Week candidate sent a buzz through a previously-quiet stadium. It was an incredible moment from the MLS-record signing, who arrived for $16 million this offseason from Argentina's Velez Sarsfield.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Brooks Lennon was the latest to play hero for Atlanta, his free kick securing a point and another emotional ending for the Five Stripes – even if CFM goalkeeper Sebastian Breza should have done better.
Next Up
- ATL: Saturday, April 2 at D.C. United | 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
- MTL: Saturday, April 2 at FC Cincinnati | 4:00 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TVA Sports in Canada)