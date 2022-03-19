Recap: Atlanta United 3, CF Montréal 3

Montréal, playing on short rest following their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal match on Wednesday evening vs. Liga MX's Cruz Azul, found themselves behind early as a poor giveaway produced a clear path to goal for Josef Martinez , who made it 1-0 in the 6th minute.

But CFM fired back with a trio of goals in a span of a quarter-hour, as strikes from Djordje Mihailovic and Ismael Kone , plus a Romell Quioto penalty kick, put the visitors ahead 3-1.

In danger of suffering a deflating home defeat, Atlanta flipped the script in dramatic fashion, despite playing with 10 men after substitute Dom Dwyer was sent off in the 67th minute, three minutes after entering. The comeback started with an 85th-minute distance golazo by Almada – his first MLS goal – followed by Lennon's stunning stoppage-time free kick to grab an unlikely point and extend their home unbeaten streak to 10 matches.