Xherdan Shaqiri & Kacper Przybylko breakout game keeps Chicago Fire FC surging

Center forward Kacper Przybylko scored on either side of halftime to mark his first goals since being acquired from the Philadelphia Union via a trade for $1.15 million in General Allocation Money. Attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri , their club-record $7.5 million transfer from Ligue 1’s Lyon, scored his first goal for Chicago when depositing a 50th-minute penalty kick and grabbed secondary assists on Przybylko’s strikes.

“I don't think he would want to come off if I did try to take him off,” Hendrickson said of Shaqiri with a laugh. “But I haven't found a need to take him off yet in any of the games that we've played. So that's why he stayed on. It's the same with Przybylko, even though he wasn't scoring, we kept them on the pitch because we know that he has that type of quality that could give you that goal at any time.”