Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Luis Amarilla scored a first-half strike, and it was all Minnesota United FC needed to overcome the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 at Allianz Field on Saturday night.

Amarilla had a mini-redemption arc over nine minutes of an action-packed first half to get MNUFC on the board. After just putting a chip attempt over the crossbar in the 23rd minute, leading a break that looked sure to produce the game's opener, Amarilla struck gold in the 32nd minute, making a defense-splitting run to meet Robin Lod's pass from the wing, and finishing smartly.

In the second half, the teams dueled each other without adding to the scoresheet. Benjamin Kikanovic came closest for the Quakes on a 56th-minute attempt. The Loons threatened to double their lead on a Bongokuhle Hlongwane corker and a Lod scorpion kick that nearly fell below the crossbar before an attentive JT Marcinkowski palmed it out.