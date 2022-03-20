Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Luis Amarilla scored a first-half strike, and it was all Minnesota United FC needed to overcome the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 at Allianz Field on Saturday night.
Amarilla had a mini-redemption arc over nine minutes of an action-packed first half to get MNUFC on the board. After just putting a chip attempt over the crossbar in the 23rd minute, leading a break that looked sure to produce the game's opener, Amarilla struck gold in the 32nd minute, making a defense-splitting run to meet Robin Lod's pass from the wing, and finishing smartly.
In the second half, the teams dueled each other without adding to the scoresheet. Benjamin Kikanovic came closest for the Quakes on a 56th-minute attempt. The Loons threatened to double their lead on a Bongokuhle Hlongwane corker and a Lod scorpion kick that nearly fell below the crossbar before an attentive JT Marcinkowski palmed it out.
The Quakes' keeper also saved on a 1-on-1 situation in stoppage time against Franco Fragapane to give his offense one last-gasp chance.
Goals
- 32' – MIN – Luis Amarilla | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After four matches, a Minnesota team that some thought was a fringe playoff team at best is near the top of the Western Conference standings with two wins and two draws. It’s still early days, of course, but Amarilla’s performance up top and a second straight clean sheet from Dayne St. Clair should give Loons fans some optimism heading into the international break. For San Jose, by contrast, optimism is still wanting, as the Quakes have managed just one point and a minus-five goal differential in their first four matches.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Amarilla goal was simply excellent.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Lod provided the assist on the game-winning goal, was attack-minded throughout the match and went the full 90 minutes, giving the Finnish international a slight edge.
Next Up
- MIN: Saturday, April 2 vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
- SJ: Saturday, April 2 vs. Austin FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)