What we learned as NYCFC and Seattle Sounders reach CCL semifinals

And they were just as intelligent in Leg 2, even with young defender Jackson Ragen deputizing for the injured Yeimar Gomez Andrade . Shifting to a 5-4-1 shape to soak up Leon’s pressure, Seattle fended off a barrage of crosses then broke out to earn, then convert (Montero, again) a back-breaking penalty kick on the stroke of halftime that made for a much less stressful second half.

“I thought the tactics were spot-on. We knew Leon is a very good team. We knew they were going to try and cross a bunch of balls, if you watched against New England what happened, it was the same process. So adding a third center back in there, I think was the correct decision,” said Schmetzer postgame. “Again, it's just testament to the guys’ strength of character. The first half we were defending for long periods of time. But I knew we were going to get those one or two or three quality chances, and we were able to score one and that effectively put the game out of reach.”