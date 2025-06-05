Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire returns to the Pacific Northwest, this time heading to Stumptown where the Portland Timbers host a St. Louis CITY SC side that’s in the middle of a reboot just a week and a half after dismissing head coach Olof Mellberg (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

With Portland, it’s not a reboot but an evolution. Head coach Phil Neville is still trying to find the right mix in the right formation with the right game model. There have been some ups and downs, and it feels like this group is still searching.

That reboot is currently being helmed by interim head coach David Critchley, who got things off to a good start with a late, dramatic – and very, very necessary – 2-1 home win over the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. They played like a team with something to prove, which was a nice change from what they’d previously looked like under Mellberg.

What I’m saying is everything seems to be aligning for the Timbers to build the momentum they’ve been craving for the past three months, and to start climbing the Western Conference standings. If they’re going to do it, this is the part of the schedule where it makes the most sense.

That gave way to a stretch in which they’re mostly at home, playing in the friendly confines of Providence Park four times in five outings from May 28 to July 5. They already kicked off that stretch with a good result – last Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids . We saw, in that game, more of Da Costa’s growth, as he’s started to do a lot of the No. 10 things that elevate the play of the guys around him, and some important rotation-related things are being figured out.

They spent most of April and May on the road, scratching and clawing to keep their heads above water – which they did – but mostly failing to build any sort of momentum. It was very much a grind.

It wasn’t a masterpiece of a performance, but it sure felt like a good start. And the fans, both in the stadium and online, showed their approval.

Critchley reversed basically all of the above in his first outing last weekend – two center backs, overlapping fullbacks, attackers given freedom to attack, kids getting playing time, etc.

Add in a massive and honestly fairly damning reluctance to play young players (nobody under the age of 24 got on the field for St. Louis until Matchday 8, and we’re talking about a market here that produces as much local talent as anyone), and that was that.

But that came at the cost of attacking productivity, and it all turned out to be a mirage anyway. By the time the calendar hit May, just cramming as many center backs as possible into the XI and putting numbers behind the ball was no longer enough. CITY were taking weekly beatings. Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and João Klauss were left to carry the attack and couldn’t, the midfield lacked direction without Eduard Löwen , and none of the wingbacks created any sort of meaningful width.

Mellberg made righting the defensive wrongs of the past few years his top priority, and even with Bürki injured – he really spent most of the past two years being superhuman – there was some improvement at the start of the season.

Basically, put the opponent under pressure closer to their own goal and goal-scoring opportunities follow. The metric often used to measure pressing intensity is PPDA (passes per defensive action).

What stood/stands out? Direct play that skips lines (go back and watch João Klauss’ opener last weekend against San Jose). Then, if the second ball or possession is lost, a collective intensity and aggression to hunt the ball down and win it back in advantageous spots to go again.

If he’s not able to contribute in the short or medium term, which would be a real shame for everyone involved, can Portland maneuver to open the DP spot? Something to keep an eye on.

So what happens next, with the transfer window set to open in less than a month? Rodríguez occupies one of the two DP spots at the Timbers’ disposal – they opted for the U22 model – and his contract is guaranteed through 2026.

Very, very quietly – at least from a national perspective – the Uruguayan DP has played just 149 minutes this season. A year ago, he scored 16 goals and added seven assists after arriving on a (depending on who you trust) $4-6 million transfer from LIGA MX powerhouse Club América.

David Critchley proactively brought up his team’s PPDA from this past week and if you’ve ever listened to me on @FlyoverFooty , you’ll believe me when I tell you my eyes lit up at that topic. CITY was 4th lowest in MLS this past week in PPDA, per Critch. #AllForCITY

Under Mellberg, CITY were more “in a shell” than “breaking the other team’s shell.” I’m curious to see to what degree the group is asked or able to revert back to the old St. Louis under Critchley (and beyond).

Portland Timbers

Neville’s been somewhat flexible with the formation this year, coming out of the gates in a 3-4-2-1 – they struggled with their defensive triggers – then eventually moving into what’s been a much more natural 4-2-3-1 with Da Costa pulling the strings and the wingers stretching the field both vertically and horizontally. Still, though, the 3-4-2-1 club is in the bag and Neville’s been willing to play it when necessary.

The wingers stretching the field is most important because last year (and the year before, and the year before that) Portland’s fatal flaw was the recklessness with which they threw one or both fullbacks up on the overlap, fatally compromising their rest defense and overall team structure with shocking regularity.

That led to a lot of turnovers, which led to a lot of five-alarm fires for the central midfield to put out. Ayala and Diego Chara couldn’t handle all of them.

This year they’re keeping the fullbacks deeper and putting most of the responsibility for creating attacking width on the wingers. Not all, mind you; right back Juan Mosquera is still a weapon when he gets forward. They’re just asking him to be more selective about it (it’s a low bar).

Because of all this, they’ve been better at limiting opposing transition moments. It’s resulted in measurable year-over-year improvement.