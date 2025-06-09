MLS Midseason Awards: Top players, best transfers & more

The 2025 MLS season hit its midpoint this weekend, which means, instead of the usual Sunday column, we’re going for a bit heavier fare: the annual Armchair Analyst midseason awards column.

Yup, we’ve got a sample size now, folks. That means we can properly assess who’s leading the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race, the Defender of the Year race and a bunch of other “... of the Year” stuff. It means we can hand out props for adjustments and try to pull apart some tactical trends. And it means we can celebrate the big (or sometimes not-so-big) moves that worked out.

More or less the Platonic ideal of a DP signing. Came in on an affordable fee in his prime, works both sides of the ball and proved more than good enough to keep the engine running for the attack when his more celebrated running mate missed time. Dreyer ’s fantastic. Elite understanding of how to toggle between playmaker and off-ball goal threat. Love this guy.

Messi might have a stronger case for MVP this year – he’s played a much higher percentage of Miami ’s minutes and Luis Suárez has gotten old, so there’s no one to share the attacking burden – than he did last year when he won it. That said, they’ve got to figure out how to fix the vibes down in Fort Lauderdale. As the best player on the team (and, you know, in the history of the sport), that’s on him.

White has not single-handedly kept the team together – two other players on the roster could get MVP votes – but he’s been the biggest part of keeping the attack humming with both his on-ball work (his hold-up and link play are both so underrated) and, most especially, his off-ball work. Everything this guy does on the field is additive. I’ve been a fan since before he played a single MLS minute (and have the receipt for that ), but I never, ever thought he’d be this good.

I’ve always been big on trying to give the MVP award to the best player on the best team, while also controlling for degree of difficulty. Well, White ’s been the best player on the best team and the degree of difficulty, between the injury to Ryan Gauld and the deep Concacaf Champions Cup run, has been off the charts.

NOTE: Eduard Atuesta and Keaton Parks would both be here on a per-minute basis, but I didn’t vote for Messi for MVP last year because he didn’t play 2,000 minutes – that’s my cut-off for awards voting eligibility – and these guys are both on track to just miss that number.

I can’t remember the last time a player I had never heard of before First Kick won a starting job. And I don’t think there’s ever been a time a player I’d never heard of before First Kick won a starting job and was instantly one of the handful of best players in the league at his spot. For those who haven’t watched the Quakes … you should, they’re fun as hell. Leroux is Berhalter-esque in a lot of ways, though probably better on the ball in tight spots and not as good of a long-range distributor.

I thought Godoy was cooked. I was very wrong, as his ability to instantly make the game big – getting Dreyer and Chucky Lozano into great spots against scrambled defenses – has been a huge piece of one of the best teams in the league.

Instead, he’s looked like a young Michael Bradley with his ability to set the tempo via either long or short-range passing; his ability to find space (he checks his shoulders more than any other central midfielder in the league) and get his teams out of trouble; and his box arrival to finish off the long, delightful sequences of play that have become a ‘Caps staple. Add in some top-tier set-piece service and you’ve got the best No. 8 in the league.

There were hints in the second half of last season that Berhalter was going to have something of a breakout year in 2025. But to me, “breakout year” meant something in the realm of “locked down the starting job and put in some tough tackles to allow Andrés Cubas a little more room.”

This is an award we dished out on Extratime every season because the guys who do the ball progression are rarely recognized with end-of-year honors. MVP is always “who’s the best 10, winger or forward?”

Never puts a foot wrong (unless it’s in Mexico City, anyway) as a backline shield, never puts a foot wrong in his distribution and always sets the physical tone. “ Diego Chara -esque” is one of the highest compliments I can give, and it’s one he’s earned.

There aren’t many teams left that play a true single pivot. San Diego are one of them, and they can do it because of the work Tverskov does in reading the game on both sides of the ball. That alone would probably be enough, but on top of it, he brings the ability to hit these clever, disguised passes that end up opening the game for the likes of Godoy and Luca de la Torre .

The Union play with dual sixes, so figuring out when to release into the attack is non-negotiable if they want to create numerical superiority, and Jean Jacques has been overwhelming when doing so. Through a mix of the press, combination play at full pace and the ability to pick the right pass – or sometimes even finish himself – he’s a force-magnifier out there in every conceivable way you’d want from the position. Could his transition defense be a little bit better? Yes. But the other stuff he’s brought to the table has been undeniable and is a huge piece of why the Union are atop the Eastern Conference.

Wagner still goes endline-to-endline like a madman, still serves in maybe the best left-footed cross and strikes the second-best left-footed set piece in the league. Runs through his tackles, picks more conservative passes when he needs to and takes nothing off the table.

Another team that’s adjusted their game model is Nashville , who have put much more emphasis on building from the back, combining with short passes through midfield and disorganizing the opponents with the ball. Najar ’s done the above at a high level while still being a more-than-solid defensive presence.

So good going forward – legitimately game-breaking at times – that Oscar Pareja scrapped the game model he’s used for more than a decade to put Freeman in a position where he could attack at will. Orlando have been rewarded with goals and assists, but Freeman also still takes the defensive part of the game seriously. He tracks back all the time (my guess is he leads the league in full-field sprints), which makes the decision to adjust the game model an easy one.

None of the good teams have been forced to play as much emergency defense as Cincy have, and that wouldn’t work as well as it has if not for Robinson ’s ability to put out fires all over the defensive third.

Blackmon ’s passing and ball carrying have arguably been as crucial to Vancouver’s excellence as Boxall’s box dominance has been to Minnesota’s (Blackmon’s got a good long throw-in, too, by the way). Blackmon’s also got great recovery speed, which has allowed the ‘Caps to play a higher line without constant panic attacks.

Boxall is essential in every one of those situations. He’s a dominant and active aerial presence who is a much better passer than folks realize – not just long balls, but third-line passes to the likes of Robin Lod and Joaquín Pereyra – and he’s got the best long throw-in in the league. That means Minnesota get what amounts to three or four extra set pieces per game.

This year-end award always goes to a center back, so let’s just understand it as being exactly that.

The Quakes play at about a 60-point clip when he’s on the field, and they play at about a 30-point clip when he’s not. Daniel 's shot-stopping is the biggest reason why, but he’s also almost doubled his interventions outside the box per 90, as well as the percentage of crosses he’s claiming. That’s made him more commanding, which San Jose have desperately missed when he’s not out there.

Coronel ’s shot-stopping has been almost as good as Steffen ’s, and that’s what I care about most. That said, while Steffen has taken a massive step forward by simplifying his game – fewer sweeper-keeper moments, more launching goal kicks instead of playing short – Coronel has gone in the other direction as Sandro Schwarz has modified the game plan.

He’s passed the eye test, he’s passed the points-per-game test ( Colorado are much better when he’s on the field than when he’s been off of it) and he’s still got the best underlying numbers in the league. Will he end up playing enough to win it, given he just picked up an injury at USMNT camp and could be sidelined for a while? I don’t know. Will he have good enough basic counting stats (shutouts, saves, save percentage) that voters love? I kind of doubt it. But he’s been the best goalkeeper in MLS this year when healthy.

Survived an injury to Chucky Lozano, survived a little slump when it looked like everyone had figured them out and has had his team playing attacking, entertaining, fearless soccer throughout. All while also developing some young and down-roster guys. Varas has been great.

Which is not to take anything away from Carnell, who’s got the Union humming, and who has, like Sørensen, developed a bunch of the younger guys into better/the best versions of themselves.

As with MVP, I always try to lean in the direction of whichever team’s been the best while also weighing for degree of difficulty. By that measure, Sørensen might have just had the best half-season of all time. He’s got a team on track to win the Supporters’ Shield while setting the single-season points record, made it to the CCC final, developed a bunch of the kids and has done it mostly without his best player. Every other category is arguable. This one isn’t.

Sullivan feels like a throwback player, like some combo of Steve Ralston (with his crossing ability and eye for the final pass) and Cobi Jones (with his fearlessness and two-way commitment). His xDAWG is off the charts and he's the leading chance creator for the Eastern Conference’s best team.

Just an inimitable attacking force for one of the better teams in the league.

Know who leads all young players in MLS in open-play chances created? It’s the right back from Orlando. More than Luna, more than Jack McGlynn , more than Telasco Segovia , more than David Martínez .

Luna 's been a one-man band for RSL – the best playmaker on the team, the best goal-scorer and the best defender. Even as everything has sort of fallen apart around him, he’s kept his level high and kept his team in the game.

Did Cincy pay a lot for him? Yes. Have his stats been padded a little bit by regular trips to the spot? Absolutely. Is the attack truly clicking in Cincy? Not really. But they’re near the top of the table anyway because they’re able to win the game in both boxes. You pay a lot for that in this sport, and when the guy you spent on delivers like Denkey has – at the age that he has (he’s just 24) – it’s a great move.

First in big chances created? That’s Biel , who Charlotte brought back on loan without taking up a DP slot. They might have to adjust that this summer, as Biel’s been the best and most consistent part of an otherwise frustrating year. He’s got 5g/7a and a lot of that has been opportunism. But a lot of it has also been him trying to orchestrate things for a team that’s trying to add a few more notes to their game.

Dreyer is tied for second in the league in goal contributions, behind only Messi. And kept it up even when Chucky was on the sidelines. None of his six goals are PKs, and seven of his eight assists are primary assists. He’s third in the league in expected assists, as per Opta, and is second – tied with Messi – with 11 big chances created. He’s 27. This guy should be in San Diego through the end of the decade. Perfect signing.

1. Long throws into the box

I mentioned it above in the Minnesota section, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: teams are realizing the value of yeeting it into ye olde mixer any chance they get.

There’s more to it – you can read about it in depth in Backheeled if you’d like, and I’d recommend doing so – but the basics are the basics.

2. The re-emergence of the two-striker setup

Two-striker set-ups have become something of a manifesto over the past two decades, a declaration that you intend to play primarily, in some cases exclusively, in transition. The idea is if you play fast and vertical with two strikers, they will always have a partner to work off of. There won’t be any “he’s stranded on an island” moments like what you can see from transition teams that play a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1.

That is still mostly the case: If you’re playing with two up top, you’re playing in transition. Mostly.

It’s just… it seems a little less this year than in recent history, doesn’t it? It seems like the forwards that play for 3-4-1-2 teams are finding ways not just to extend the game into the space behind the opposing backline, and to combine with each other, but also to almost come into the half-spaces and become secondary No. 10s.

That means they’re getting on the ball and using it to create chances as opposed to just attacking in transition. And that’s a little bit of a shift.

3. Can the single pivot ride again?

The past 10 years of soccer at the highest level globally – and to a lesser, but still noticeable extent in MLS – has seen a shift away from the classic single pivot. Teams now are just too smart about working the ball onto the foot of their best chances creators in the half-spaces, and that’s too much for one guy to deal with.

In response, managers around the world have ginned up new and often infuriating ways to create a double pivot.

A 4-3-3 where one of the “free” 8s never attacks but is, instead, just an advanced destroyer who drops deep on the ball, releasing a fullback to create width? Check.

A 4-2-3-1 where the fullbacks, instead of attacking, just push up into the midfield alongside one of the deep-lying CMs, which releases the other CM on that line to push forward into the attack? Check.

Any kind of back four in which one of the center backs steps forward a line and becomes a central midfielder? Saw that one, too – Pep Guardiola won the Champions League with it.

I understand why coaches around the world have chosen this, but I am gratified to see a handful of MLS managers throwing some caution to the wind and playing with more classical single pivots. San Diego are perhaps the most dogmatic – it helps to have Tverskov out there – but we’ve seen it from Chicago, Sporting KC, sometimes Vancouver and even a bit from LAFC as well.