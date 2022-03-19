Recap: FC Cincinnati 3, Inter Miami CF 1

Brandon Vazquez scored twice and added one assist as FC Cincinnati downed Inter Miami CF 3-1 on Saturday at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati struck first in the 18th minute when Ronald Matarrita scored his first goal of the season. Vazquez crossed the ball from the opposite flank to the Costa Rican, where he calmly found the back of the net for the opening goal.

Matarrita quickly returned the favor, whipping in a cross to Vazquez that was headed home past Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender to lift Cincy up 2-0 after 24 minutes.

Miami had a chance to get back into the game with a penalty in the 30th minute when Matarrita took down DeAndre Yedlin inside the box. Gonzalo Higuain opened his 2022 account from the spot to cut Cincinnati's lead to one.