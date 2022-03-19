Recap: FC Cincinnati 3, Inter Miami CF 1

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

Brandon Vazquez scored twice and added one assist as FC Cincinnati downed Inter Miami CF 3-1 on Saturday at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati struck first in the 18th minute when Ronald Matarrita scored his first goal of the season. Vazquez crossed the ball from the opposite flank to the Costa Rican, where he calmly found the back of the net for the opening goal.

Matarrita quickly returned the favor, whipping in a cross to Vazquez that was headed home past Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender to lift Cincy up 2-0 after 24 minutes.

Miami had a chance to get back into the game with a penalty in the 30th minute when Matarrita took down DeAndre Yedlin inside the box. Gonzalo Higuain opened his 2022 account from the spot to cut Cincinnati's lead to one.

Cincinnati were awarded a penalty of their own in the 78th minute when Damion Lowe swiped Vazquez's leg, but Luciano Acosta's attempt was hit wide to the left before Vazquez sealed Cincy's win at the 82nd minute with his second headed goal of the day.

Goals

  • 18' — CIN — Ronald Matarrita | WATCH
  • 24' — CIN — Brandon Vazquez | WATCH
  • 30' — MIA — Gonzalo Higuain (PK) | WATCH
  • 82' — CIN — Brandon Vazquez | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: FC Cincinnati fans have a very good reason to celebrate. The Orange and Blue found their first win at TQL Stadium since beating Toronto FC 2-0 on Sept. 11, 2021. Cincinnati have also won two consecutive games for the first time since June 2021. Miami's rocky start to the season continues as they are still winless through the 2022 campaign and have a -8 goal differential (worst in the MLS).
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: A second Cincinnati goal in the span of six minutes, Brandon Vazquez headed home Ronald Matarrita’s cross for what became the game-winning goal.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Brandon Vazquez was everywhere for FC Cincinnati. The striker scored twice, assisted Ronald Matarrita’s goal and drew a penalty. He exited the game in the final minutes to “Thank you, Brandon!” chants from fans at TQL Stadium.

Next Up

  • CIN: Saturday, March 26 at Charlotte FC | 5 pm ET (Unimás, TUDN, Twitter)
  • MIA: Saturday, April 2 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ un US, on DAZN in Canada)
FC Cincinnati Inter Miami CF

