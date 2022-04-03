Chicharito in scary top form, Lodeiro looking like his old self, Josef not so much & more from Week 5

(*) Though, of course, I will be using the games themselves as a framework to talk about the teams in question.

Since everyone’s head has been in the international break for the past two weeks, now seems like a good time to go around the league team-by-team to pick out some trends and get a broader overview rather than the usual breakdowns that purely focus on the weekend’s games*. Let’s familiarize ourselves with everyone to a decent degree, shall we?

The day after coughing up four goals and multiple leads at home is not exactly a day for celebration, but Cincy really do have something to celebrate, because not only is Brandon Vazquez leading the Golden Boot race, but the underlying numbers say that he actually is, in fact, an elite forward in this league. He just has a knack for finding chances, and guys who find chances at a good clip generally figure out a way to finish them. And Vazquez, it should be noted, is more than just a finisher.

But even with those guys on the field they have sometimes struggled to turn the possession wrought by Estevez’s intricate system into goals. Keep an eye on that.

Los Toros Tejanos weren’t sharp enough in the final third to break down Chicago’s well-drilled defense on Saturday, which is perhaps not surprising given that Dallas were without Paul Arriola (he’ll be gone for a couple of weeks) and Jesus Ferreira (he came in as a second-half sub following his time with the USMNT).

Dallas are also a much-improved defensive team over last season. Part of it is Matt Hedges being back and healthy, and part of it has been Nico Estevez’s newly constructed midfield just being better about understanding spacing both with and without the ball. Buzz over at 3rddegree.net had a great look at how Homegrown d-mid Edwin Cerrillo has played a particularly significant role in this defensive rebirth (and yes, it was a little bit weird that he didn’t start against the Fire).

As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data, they’re third in the league in xG allowed in transition. Combine that with the elimination of the types of errors that killed them the past few years (Calvo!!!!!!!), and it’s understandable that they’re posting lots of zeroes.

The good news, though, is that the defense is extremely well-organized, focused and compact, and remained so even without veteran CB Rafa Czichos in this one (he missed the game for health and safety protocols). Gaga Slonina ’s been getting a ton of the credit for the Fire having conceded just once in five games, and he deserves much of it, but most of the time it feels like I could be in goal and pitch a shutout with the way this team has defended.

The biggest news here from a Fire perspective is that Xherdan Shaqiri limped off injured midway through the first half. Shaqiri’s been pretty good – he’s getting a ton of the ball and is involved in a lot of the good stuff the Fire are doing, even if he’s not exactly been an incisive, irresistible force out there. I like 18-year-old Homegrown Brian Gutierrez a lot, but if he’s got to do Shaqiri’s job for a prolonged period of time an already somewhat lacking Chicago attack could be in a bit of trouble.

I went back through all the tracking data for the past couple of years and NYCFC have never had a five-game stretch like this. I still think it’s fatigue combined with championship hangover (it’s real – just ask last year’s Crew ), but whatever the cause, Ronny Deila’s got to get this fixed ASAP.

Forget that, though, because here’s the giant red flag: NYCFC are 27th in xG allowed when defending in an organized state as per Second Spectrum. This despite the fact that only the Quakes spend less time actually defending in an organized state (if you’re never organized, you can’t concede goals in an organized state!).

It is entirely plausible that the weight of Wednesday’s CCL trip to Seattle was pressing down on them to an unfortunate extent, and the fact that they were missing both starting fullbacks – nobody asks more of their fullbacks than the Pigeons – shouldn’t be dismissed.

On the flip side, literally nobody has been impressive for NYCFC this season. I thought they’d come out of the international break rested and refreshed, and ready to start looking like the team they were for most of last season. But this wasn’t that kind of performance.

That’s made them a lot tougher to break down than they were at the start of the season. The other two things TFC have going for them right now

I really think Bob Bradley wants this team to eventually shift into a 4-3-3 shape similar to the one his best LAFC teams played, with Lorenzo Insigne slated to play the Carlos Vela role – just cutting in from the left instead of the right. But they don’t have the pieces for it now, and more to the point, the 3-5-2 (which often morphed into a 3-4-2-1) they’ve played the past few weeks gives a little bit more defensive protection to that central midfield

But they’ve given up 14 goals in five games, and from where I’ve sat, it’s looked like a personnel issue.

I still think the structure for Montreal is quite good, and in general I think they’ve been playing more good soccer than bad, and expect results to follow as they move past the “we’re exhausted because of the CCL” part of the schedule.

The defense and the situation in goal, though, have not been great. Kamal Miller has hit a serious dip in form after an excellent end to his 2021 season and some stellar performances in qualifying with Canada, and Sebastian Breza has been good for at least one howler every time out.

A month into the season and I am mildly concerned about CF Montreal . Djordje Mihailovic is playing as well as anyone in the league, and Victor Wanyama ’s been a rock at d-mid. They’ve gotten good minutes from Kei Kamara and Romell Quioto as well, and youngster Ismael Kone has been a borderline revelation.

The defense… I think the structure’s not as bad as the numbers suggest right now? They’ve had two outright disasters (Saturday’s loss and First Kick at Austin ), two pretty good performances and two kinda bad ones. That’s not great, obviously, but it’s a massive improvement over anything Cincy’s ever been in the past, and as Chris Albright adds new personnel over the next few windows in both central midfield and along the backline, I see reason for hope ahead.

The other thing to celebrate is that Lucho Acosta is still doing a lot of the stuff he did last year, and is doing it better. Through five weeks he leads the league in both chances created and expected assist as per TruMedia via StatsPerform. Those are two building blocks that Pat Noonan’s using well.

Between his form ending last season and what he’s shown to start this year, we’re past the “this is an incredibly small sample size” phase. Yes, the kid’s on a heater, but he’s not just on a heater.

In addition to his goal in this one, Vazquez forced an own goal, dimed a cross to Dom Badji ’s head for what should’ve been an assist, and had a handful of little moments like that one.

Another good halftime interview here from Caleb Porter. I love when coaches take the time to really answer these questions and give a little insight to the viewers. pic.twitter.com/N932BJlx6M

His tone of voice became very expressive when he was talking about Nashville’s approach.

Anyway, baked into that clip is a breakdown of how Columbus want to play: sideline-to-sideline; use possession and use the ball to stretch the opponents out; create wide overloads with attacking fullbacks and the wingers; get coordinated movement in behind.

With Porter’s system it’s not a question of what they’re going to do. Rather, it’s a question of what tempo they’re doing it at. When the tempo is high and the Crew start flowing, it feels like an avalanche. When the tempo drops, they can feel pretty punchless.

In general it’s edged more toward the former this season, though bear in mind that Lucas Zelarayan’s unsustainable goalscoring form has covered up some issues. Once that dries up – as it has the past two matches – then… well, one point from two games against two of the better defensive teams in the league makes some sense.

Nashville are still one of the better defensive teams in the league, even without Dax McCarty (suspended) and with Walker Zimmerman coming off the bench after his USMNT duty. They have conceded just five times so far on this season-opening odyssey (five games down, three to go), and just one of those has been from open play.

It is not pretty soccer. I sometimes feel like Gary Smith is stealing my life from me 90 minutes at a time. But if they end up with 10 or 11 points from this trip (they’re currently on 7), then they will be in very comfortable shape with 17 of their final 26 games at home.

So I can’t really blame him for doing what he’s doing with this group. But it’s pretty obvious that if the ‘Yotes want to improve upon what they were last season, they need to get at least one more dynamic attacking piece out onto the field.

D.C. United 0, Atlanta United 1

D.C. are just this year's version of last year's team, except less fun because their system is no longer new, they sold their two best players and the replacements either haven't arrived or have arrived and aren't great.

On top of that their games thus far have been kind of boring, and the results have been kind of to script. Two straight wins to open the season over Charlotte and Cincy? That tracks. Three straight losses to teams with much more ambitious budgets, and more high-upside players? That also tracks

Andy Najar at right center back is still cool and fun, but he hasn't been as dynamic yet this season and actually came off at the half with a knock in this one. Guys who could or should have turned into stars – Bill Hamid, Russell Canouse and especially Edison Flores – haven't.

So what we have here is a team that needs to run you to death. Except after last year teams are now prepared for exactly that, and D.C. have a little less attacking talent to bust down the door.

Of course, Atlanta nearly didn’t solve them, and the massive worry at this point is that they didn’t really start pouring it on until Josef Martinez had been subbed off on the hour mark.

We’re two years past the ACL tear and it’s starting to feel, sadly, like Josef’s never going to be Josef again. Through five games only one starting center forward makes fewer attacking runs into the box per 90 – Jesus Ferreira, a false 9 whose job is to come back to the play and be a playmaker, not to stretch the defense. Josef, right now, is making about half the off-ball attacking runs into the box as guys like Chicharito and Adam Buksa and at least 50 percent fewer than Taty Castellanos, Jeremy Ebobisse, Karol Swiderski and Diego Rubio.

In this case, the tracking data is the eye test: Josef is static, and is spending a lot of time waiting for his teammates to unlock the defense for him. It is fine to be like that sometimes, but that was never Josef’s default setting when he was at his best.

The Five Stripes are 3-1-1 and clearly have enough talent to brute force some wins even with Thiago Almada looking more like Barco 2.0 than a top-level MLS No. 10 (Bear in mind it’s early yet, and Marcelino Moreno’s a good example of an attacking midfielder who struggled at first but has become very good)

But the ceiling on this team is lower than expected if Josef’s just a poacher and not a guy who causes havoc with his off-ball work

New England Revolution 0, New York Red Bulls 1

The Revs had a remarkable season last year based primarily upon two things:

They had high-level match-winners on every line, from goalkeeper to forward, and those guys delivered.

They were utterly dominant on set pieces.

The underlying numbers last year said that the Revs were not supposed to be a 73-point team – Bruce Arena basically agreed with that at the end of the year, saying they were “probably not as good as our record” – but game-breaking talent can, on occasion, break statistical models as well.

2022’s been different. To start out with, the Revs have two fewer game-breakers with Tajon Buchanan’s departure and Matt Turner’s injury. Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa, meanwhile, have combined for zero goals. And while they’ve still been ok on set pieces (two goals scored in five games isn’t bad at all), it’s nothing like what they were doing last year.

Add in some injuries in central defense and you’ve got a pretty sad stew going. It will probably get better as the season goes on, but those underlying numbers are screaming a warning at this team.

It’s the opposite for the Red Bulls, whose underlying numbers have been good since last September, and are now verging on great (their expected goal differential of +4.71 is second in the league, though bear in mind that really only gets predictive after about eight games), but who mostly seem to lack the high-end attacking talent to turn it into consistent dominance. So sometimes a bit of luck, as they got in this game, helps.

Note that they actually do have high-end talent in goal and defense, and maybe even in deep midfield where both Dru Yearwood and Frankie Amaya are developing nicely. Combine high-level players like Carlos Coronel and Aaron Long with Gerhard Struber’s brand of energy drink soccer – as per the tracking data RBNY players close ground at a faster speed than any other team in the league, and force turnovers off their pressure at a higher rate than any other team in the league, and in neither category is it particularly close – and you just have to be ready for 90 minutes of misery when you face this group.