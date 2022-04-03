Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, Real Salt Lake 1

In 2022's first installment of the Rocky Mountain Cup rivalry, Pablo Ruiz and Lalas Abubakar traded goals as the Colorado Rapids drew Real Salt Lake 1-1 on Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

For much of the first half, the Rapids were on the front foot thanks to Diego Rubio and Jonathan Lewis pressuring the RSL backline. But just before halftime, RSL got a goal against the run of play when Keegan Rosenberry clipped Justin Meram inside the box, and Video Review upheld Ted Unkel's original call. Ruiz made good on the penalty to put the visitors up 1-0 just before the half ended, to the great displeasure of the home fans.

The Rapids equalized in the 56th minute via a patiently-worked play ending with Michael Barrios threading a ball through the RSL defense to the far post, as Abubakar slid in and toe-poked the ball past Zac MacMath with a striker's aplomb.