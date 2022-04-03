Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 2, Austin FC 2

Urruti got Austin FC on the board first with an AT&T 5G Goal of the Week candidate, taming a ball sent into him by Julio Cascante beyond the 18-yard line, trying his luck on a one-touch shot and going top shelf with authority on the finish.

Just five minutes after play resumed, Jackson Yueill was whistled for a penalty on Dani Pereira, and after Video Review confirmed that the takedown was sufficient, Driussi stepped to the spot and audaciously converted the penalty to double the lead.

But the Earthquakes engineered a comeback reminiscent of last September's wild match between the teams at Q2 Stadium, where the Quakes scored three second-half goals to reverse a 3-1 Verde halftime lead. Saturday's chargeback started with substitute attacker Ousseni Bouda drawing a foul in the box from Nick Lima, resulting in Ebobisse freezing Brad Stuver on the PK. Then, two minutes later on a corner kick, Cowell barreled his way through the Austin defense to equalize.