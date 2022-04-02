Recap: FC Cincinnati 3, CF Montréal 4

Kei Kamara scored one goal and added two assists as CF Montréal notched their first win of the 2022 MLS season in a 4-3 goalfest at FC Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.
TQL Stadium saw five goals scored in the first half alone. Brandon Vazquez broke the ice for Cincinnati in the 12th minute by grabbing a loose ball in front of Sebastian Breza and scoring from a tight angle.
Djordje Mihailovic responded in the 17th minute when he dribbled his way around Nick Hagglund and curled the ball past Alec Kann.
Cincinnati regained the lead three minutes later when Alistair Johnston headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Vazquez's low cross.
Montréal ended the half with two unanswered goals. Mihailovic received Kamara's pass atop the box and beat Kann with a far post shot in the 41st minute. Finally, Kamara opened his Montréal account with a brace in first-half stoppage time.
Cincinnati were awarded a penalty when Rudy Camacho tripped Alvas Powell inside the box. Luciano Acosta equalized from the spot in the 61st minute.
Montréal had another goal up their sleeve in the 67th minute as Kamara sent a cross pass for Joaquin Torres, who tapped in the game-winner for the visitors.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The monkey is officially off of CF Montréal's back. Wilfried Nancy's squad finally found their first win of the season and also found their first win in Cincinnati. Meanwhile the hosts, despite Vazquez remaining hot, fell to 1W-2L-0 at TQL Stadium this year.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kei Kamara opened his CF Montréal account with a go-ahead goal just before the halftime whistle. It was the Sierra Leone international's first MLS goal since Oct. 3, 2020 when he donned Minnesota United FC colors.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Kei Kamara is officially back. The striker scored his 131st MLS goal in a crucial moment for his new club and is now two goals away from tying Jaime Moreno for fourth place on the MLS all-time leading scoring list.
Next Up
- CIN: Saturday, April 16 at Atlanta United | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
- MTL: Saturday, April 9 at New York Red Bulls | 4 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, TVA Sports in Canada)