Recap: FC Cincinnati 3, CF Montréal 4

Kei Kamara scored one goal and added two assists as CF Montréal notched their first win of the 2022 MLS season in a 4-3 goalfest at FC Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

TQL Stadium saw five goals scored in the first half alone. Brandon Vazquez broke the ice for Cincinnati in the 12th minute by grabbing a loose ball in front of Sebastian Breza and scoring from a tight angle.

Djordje Mihailovic responded in the 17th minute when he dribbled his way around Nick Hagglund and curled the ball past Alec Kann.

Cincinnati regained the lead three minutes later when Alistair Johnston headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Vazquez's low cross.

Montréal ended the half with two unanswered goals. Mihailovic received Kamara's pass atop the box and beat Kann with a far post shot in the 41st minute. Finally, Kamara opened his Montréal account with a brace in first-half stoppage time.

Cincinnati were awarded a penalty when Rudy Camacho tripped Alvas Powell inside the box. Luciano Acosta equalized from the spot in the 61st minute.