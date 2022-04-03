Cause for concern? Reigning MLS Cup champs NYCFC continue early-season struggles

After scoring the fourth-most goals in MLS a year ago, NYCFC have struggled to find the back of the net in league play early on, having been held off the scoresheet in three out of their five matches so far. It would’ve been four Saturday had it not been for Héber’s 92nd-minute tally.

While they need to be more clinical in front of goal, Deila sees positive signs within the group in terms of the overall identity they’re building towards.

“You see in our culture in the group that really wants to win and never give up,” he said. “That’s something that gives me joy and belief for the future. I talked a lot about sticking together and finishing the game whatever. 4-0 up or 2-0 down, finish the game, do your tasks. That’s what made us champions. That’s going to be very important now if we’re going to keep winning football games and keep going in the Champions League.”