Neville finds a scapegoat in Higuain, Rapids find a No. 9 in Rubio, Charlotte find a goal but lose their point & more from Week 3

Three weeks in the books, and nearly 10% of the season complete. It’s too early for stuff to be written in stone, but there are certainly some takeaways from what we’ve seen thus far.

LAFC’s 2-0 win in Fort Lauderdale was not remarkable in and of itself. If we’re writing headlines out of the 90 minutes on the pitch, it’d be something like “Carlos Vela back in the XI for the Black-and-Gold,” or maybe a bit on how pretty fierce winds made parts of the second half nigh unplayable, or – and we’ll touch on this in greater detail in a minute – “Brek Shea is still not a defender.” All that is stuff worth noting but none of it really clocks at a level beyond “ok, noted.”

No, the real stuff to come out of this game came after the game, via Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville’s postgame presser which revealed, perhaps, some growing drama between Neville and Gonzalo Higuaín.

“For us to be successful, he has to perform,” Neville said of his DP forward, who this year has been shifted to DP attacking midfielder, and who was subbed off on 63 minutes with Miami down a goal and a man. “That’s the challenge. For me, and I’m really strong on this, his role hasn’t changed. He is the one that is our best finisher. He is the one that we demand the most goals from. He is the one that we demand the most assists from. Period.”

Those are some strong words, and many of them are true. For Miami to be successful Higuaín really does have to perform at something close to a Best XI clip, and he really is their best finisher, and best playmaker. I don’t think anyone can rationally look at this roster and argue otherwise.

However, some of the other stuff Neville said is debatable, at the very least, and other stuff is obscured by missing context, to the point that it’d be irrational not to examine it and, frankly, push back a little bit. And so let’s just start with the most obvious number: At the end of three weeks, Higuaín is tied for third in the league in chances created. You may say “that’s not assists!” and you’re right but, well, it takes two players for a chance created to become an assist. Get what I’m saying?

As for Higuaín not scoring goals, Neville is technically correct, which is the best kind of correct. And the underlying numbers are grim, as Pipita’s managed just two shots for a whopping .08 xG through three weeks, as per TruMedia. One would hope that he’d be able to find more.

But this brings us to the part that I feel was obscured by de-contextualizing Pipita’s role: he’s the only remotely creative player regularly in the starting XI. The central midfield he plays in front of has two actual d-mids and one more box-to-box guy – just an ultra-defensive set-up, one in which nobody but the center forward-who’s-now-an-attacking-midfielder has shown the ability to create… anything. It all has to come through Higuaín or there will be nothing at all to speak of, and it’s hard to blame a guy playing a new position – but not, I guess, in a new role? – for not being entirely comfortable with the above.

It absolutely is a new position for Higuaín, by the way. The past two years, and the 15 before that, he was a center forward. Thus far through three games in 2022, he’s clearly playing in a free, playmaking role underneath the center forward. This, I imagine, was not the plan when he was signed two years back.

And all of the above is kind of a red herring, I think, because Higuaín hasn’t remotely been the problem over the past two weeks. For Miami, the issue is the team selection! For one, there’s that ultra-defensive midfield which has created almost nothing, and for two, Neville keeps shoehorning Shea into the XI on the backline, which has worked out in the most predictable fashion. Austin feasted in their 5-1 win last week, while this week it was Kwadwo Opoku getting behind Shea for the game’s first goal, and then a garden variety brain fart from Shea led to him getting sent off just before the half, effectively ending the game.

We’ve seen all this before. Shea is 32 and a million managers have tried to convert him into a defender over the past decade. A million managers have eventually stopped tilting at that particular windmill. Neville apparently rode Rocinante to the past two matches.

Anyway, back to the press conference. Here’s another quote:

“I just wanted more quality from my quality players.”

That part is absolutely fair.

“Every team we’ve played against, their quality players stand up and score. Ours don’t, and they need to."

This part is not! This wasn’t one of those “Vela dropped a hattie and there was nothing we could do about it” games – LAFC’s goalscorers were Opoku and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. And the goalscorer in Week 1 against the Chicago Fire was… nobody. Miami shut Xherdan Shaqiri out. It’s not the other team’s stars that have been killing Miami; it’s Miami that’s been killing Miami.