2022 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

Offseason roster-building events continue with the opening of Free Agency on Nov. 16 at 1 pm ET.
Free Agency applies to players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years that are either option-declined or out-of-contract at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Free Agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions.
There is no limit on the number of Free Agents a team may sign each year.
2022 MLS Free Agents
Atlanta United
- Ambrose, Mikey - Option Declined
Austin FC
- Felipe - Option Declined
- Hoesen, Danny - Option Declined
- Jiménez, Hector - Option Declined
- Tarbell, Andrew - Option Declined
Charlotte FC
- Afful, Harrison - Option Declined
Chicago Fire FC
- Bornstein, Jonathan - Out of Contract
FC Cincinnati
- Cameron, Geoff - Option Declined
- Matarrita, Ronald - Option Declined
Colorado Rapids
- Beitashour, Steven - Option Declined
- Irwin, Clint - Out of Contract
- Moor, Drew - Option Declined
- Zardes, Gyasi - Out of Contract
Columbus Crew
- Anibaba, Jalil - Option Declined
- Etienne Jr., Derrick - Out of Contract
- Hairston, Marlon - Out of Contract
- Hurtado, Erik - Option Declined
- Kitchen, Perry - Option Declined
- Santos, Pedro - Option Declined
FC Dallas
- Hedges, Matt - Option Declined
D.C. United
- Alfaro, Tony - Option Declined
- Hamid, Bill - Out of Contract
- Kamara, Ola - Out of Contract
- Kempin, Jon - Option Declined
- Odoi-Atsem, Chris - Option Declined
- Smith, Brad - Option Declined
Houston Dynamo FC
- Cerén, Darwin - Out of Contract
- Quintero, Darwin - Option Declined
- Rodríguez, Memo - Option Declined
- Valentin, Zarek - Option Declined
Inter Miami CF
- Jones, Joevin - Out of Contract
- Shea, Brek - Option Declined
Sporting Kansas City
- Espinoza, Roger - Out of Contract
- Fontas, Andreu - Out of Contract
- Zusi, Graham - Option Declined
LAFC
- Escobar, Franco - Out of Contract
- Ibeagha, Sebastien - Out of Contract
LA Galaxy
- Kljestan, Sacha - Out of Contract
- Sanchez, Rich - Option Declined
- Villafaña, Jorge - Option Declined
- Zavaleta, Eriq - Option Declined
Minnesota United FC
- Danladi, Abu - Option Declined
- Fisher, Oniel - Option Declined
- Hansen, Niko - Option Declined
- Hayes, Jacori - Option Declined
- Miller, Tyler - Option Declined
CF Montréal
- Pantemis, James - Option Declined
Nashville SC
- Meredith, Bryan - Option Declined
- Miller, Eric - Out of Contract
New England Revolution
- Boateng, Emmanuel - Option Declined
- DeLaGarza, A.J. - Out of Contract
- Diop, Clement - Option Declined
- Knighton, Brad - Out of Contract
- Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael - Option Declined
New York City FC
- Callens, Alexander - Out of Contract
- Johnson, Sean - Out of Contract
- Tinnerholm, Anton - Out of Contract
New York Red Bulls
- Duncan, Kyle - Out of Contract
- Long, Aaron - Out of Contract
Orlando City SC
- Akindele, Tesho - Option Declined
- Moutinho, João - Out of Contract
Philadelphia Union
- Bendik, Joe - Out of Contract
- Burke, Cory - Option Declined
Real Salt Lake
- Besler, Nick - Option Declined
- Kappelhof, Johan - Option Declined
- Silva, Marcelo - Out of Contract
San Jose Earthquakes
- Bersano, Matt - Option Declined
- Remedi, Eric - Out of Contract
- Salinas, Shea - Out of Contract
- Thompson, Tommy - Option Declined
Seattle Sounders FC
- Bruin, Will - Option Declined
- Medranda, Jimmy - Out of Contract
- Montero, Fredy - Option Declined
Toronto FC
- Auro Jr. - Option Declined
- Bono, Alex - Out of Contract
- Mavinga, Chris - Option Declined
- Osorio, Jonathan - Out of Contract
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Cropper, Cody - Option Declined
- Jungwirth, Florian - Out of Contract
- Nerwinski, Jake - Option Declined
- Ricketts, Tosaint - Option Declined
N/A
- Putna, Andrew - Option Declined