League Announcement

2022 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLSFree-Agents

Offseason roster-building events continue with the opening of Free Agency on Nov. 16 at 1 pm ET.

Free Agency applies to players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years that are either option-declined or out-of-contract at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Free Agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions.

There is no limit on the number of Free Agents a team may sign each year.

2022 MLS Free Agency Rules & Procedures

2022 MLS Free Agents

Atlanta United

  • Ambrose, Mikey - Option Declined

Austin FC

  • Felipe - Option Declined
  • Hoesen, Danny - Option Declined
  • Jiménez, Hector - Option Declined
  • Tarbell, Andrew - Option Declined

Charlotte FC

  • Afful, Harrison - Option Declined

Chicago Fire FC

  • Bornstein, Jonathan - Out of Contract

FC Cincinnati

  • Cameron, Geoff - Option Declined
  • Matarrita, Ronald - Option Declined

Colorado Rapids

  • Beitashour, Steven - Option Declined
  • Irwin, Clint - Out of Contract
  • Moor, Drew - Option Declined
  • Zardes, Gyasi - Out of Contract

Columbus Crew

  • Anibaba, Jalil - Option Declined
  • Etienne Jr., Derrick - Out of Contract
  • Hairston, Marlon - Out of Contract
  • Hurtado, Erik - Option Declined
  • Kitchen, Perry - Option Declined
  • Santos, Pedro - Option Declined

FC Dallas

  • Hedges, Matt - Option Declined

D.C. United

  • Alfaro, Tony - Option Declined
  • Hamid, Bill - Out of Contract
  • Kamara, Ola - Out of Contract
  • Kempin, Jon - Option Declined
  • Odoi-Atsem, Chris - Option Declined
  • Smith, Brad - Option Declined

Houston Dynamo FC

  • Cerén, Darwin - Out of Contract
  • Quintero, Darwin - Option Declined
  • Rodríguez, Memo - Option Declined
  • Valentin, Zarek - Option Declined

Inter Miami CF

  • Jones, Joevin - Out of Contract
  • Shea, Brek - Option Declined

Sporting Kansas City

  • Espinoza, Roger - Out of Contract
  • Fontas, Andreu - Out of Contract
  • Zusi, Graham - Option Declined

LAFC

  • Escobar, Franco - Out of Contract
  • Ibeagha, Sebastien - Out of Contract

LA Galaxy

  • Kljestan, Sacha - Out of Contract
  • Sanchez, Rich - Option Declined
  • Villafaña, Jorge - Option Declined
  • Zavaleta, Eriq - Option Declined

Minnesota United FC

  • Danladi, Abu - Option Declined
  • Fisher, Oniel - Option Declined
  • Hansen, Niko - Option Declined
  • Hayes, Jacori - Option Declined
  • Miller, Tyler - Option Declined

CF Montréal

  • Pantemis, James - Option Declined

Nashville SC

  • Meredith, Bryan - Option Declined
  • Miller, Eric - Out of Contract

New England Revolution

  • Boateng, Emmanuel - Option Declined
  • DeLaGarza, A.J. - Out of Contract
  • Diop, Clement - Option Declined
  • Knighton, Brad - Out of Contract
  • Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael - Option Declined

New York City FC

  • Callens, Alexander - Out of Contract
  • Johnson, Sean - Out of Contract
  • Tinnerholm, Anton - Out of Contract

New York Red Bulls

  • Duncan, Kyle - Out of Contract
  • Long, Aaron - Out of Contract

Orlando City SC

  • Akindele, Tesho - Option Declined
  • Moutinho, João - Out of Contract

Philadelphia Union

  • Bendik, Joe - Out of Contract
  • Burke, Cory - Option Declined

Real Salt Lake

  • Besler, Nick - Option Declined
  • Kappelhof, Johan - Option Declined
  • Silva, Marcelo - Out of Contract

San Jose Earthquakes

  • Bersano, Matt - Option Declined
  • Remedi, Eric - Out of Contract
  • Salinas, Shea - Out of Contract
  • Thompson, Tommy - Option Declined

Seattle Sounders FC

  • Bruin, Will - Option Declined
  • Medranda, Jimmy - Out of Contract
  • Montero, Fredy - Option Declined

Toronto FC

  • Auro Jr. - Option Declined
  • Bono, Alex - Out of Contract
  • Mavinga, Chris - Option Declined
  • Osorio, Jonathan - Out of Contract

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • Cropper, Cody - Option Declined
  • Jungwirth, Florian - Out of Contract
  • Nerwinski, Jake - Option Declined
  • Ricketts, Tosaint - Option Declined

N/A

  • Putna, Andrew - Option Declined
League Announcement

Related Stories

2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List
2022 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List
2022 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List
More News
More News
St. Louis CITY SC reveal inaugural "CITY Kit" primary jersey

St. Louis CITY SC reveal inaugural "CITY Kit" primary jersey
Top players available in 2022 MLS Free Agency
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Top players available in 2022 MLS Free Agency
Who's in, who's out? 28 MLS clubs make changes for 2023 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Who's in, who's out? 28 MLS clubs make changes for 2023 season
2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List
2022 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

2022 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List
2022 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

2022 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List
More News
Video
Video
Is This Messi's Year & Will Mexico Make the Round of 16?
1:05:27

Is This Messi's Year & Will Mexico Make the Round of 16?
MLS players set to break out at the World Cup | Extratime World Cup Preview
1:17:15

MLS players set to break out at the World Cup | Extratime World Cup Preview
Questionable Q&A - World Cup Edition! Who will win in 2022?
7:59

Questionable Q&A - World Cup Edition! Who will win in 2022?
LIVE! Watch the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft

LIVE! Watch the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video