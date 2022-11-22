Orlando City SC sign veteran midfielder Felipe Martins

Orlando City SC have signed free agent midfielder Felipe Martins to a one-year contract with an option for 2024, the club announced Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old Brazilian veteran spent the 2022 season with Austin FC, making five starts in 28 appearances. He registered one goal and three assists in 718 minutes for the Western Conference finalists.

“Felipe is a player that we have watched and respected for a while. As an 11-year veteran of our league, he will bring needed and valuable depth, as well as important experience from his time in both MLS and at international clubs,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a statement.