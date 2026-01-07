FC Cincinnati sign defender Kyle Smith

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have signed veteran defender Kyle Smith via free agency, the club announced Wednesday. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option through June 2027.
Smith was out of contract following a seven-season run with Orlando City.
“We’re thrilled to bring Kyle back home to Cincinnati,” said general manager Chris Albright. “He’s an experienced player, an exceptional teammate, and a winner. We’re proud to welcome him to the club."
The 33-year-old Cincinnati native contributed 5g/6a in 216 appearances across all competitions for the Lions, helping them win the 2022 US Open Cup title.
“I’m incredibly grateful and excited to join FC Cincinnati," said Smith. “This is a special club with amazing fans and a winning culture.
"Coming home to Cincinnati means a lot to me personally, and I can’t wait to compete for trophies in front of the best supporters in MLS at TQL Stadium. I’m ready to do whatever the team needs to help win games and push for championships.”
Cincinnati's 2026 MLS season begins on Feb. 21 at home against Atlanta United (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX). Earlier in the month, the Orange & Blue will open Concacaf Champions Cup play against Dominican Republic side O&M FC.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant