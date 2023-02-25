Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign defender Eric Miller in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_Eric Miller

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed free-agent defender Eric Miller through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old MLS veteran joins the Timbers after three years with Nashville SC, where he was used mostly as a rotational piece. In 2022, he logged 1,341 minutes across 24 matches (12 starts), the most he's played since 2017.

Drafted fifth overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by CF Montréal, Miller is entering his 10th season in the league. Beyond Nashville and Montréal, he's played for the Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC and New York City FC.

The Woodbury, Minnesota native's most successful spell came with Colorado, where he started 53 matches in two seasons (2016-17) and logged one assist.

Primarily a right back who can also play on the left if needed, Miller will add depth to the Timbers' fullback group. He'll most likely compete with Pablo Bonilla and Justin Rasmussen to backup presumed starters Claudio Bravo and Colombian international Juan Mosquera.

The Timbers begin their regular season hosting Sporting Kansas City on Monday (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) after their originally-scheduled Saturday match was pushed back due to inclement weather.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Eric Miller Portland Timbers Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Kobe Franklin
San Jose Earthquakes sign first-round MLS SuperDraft pick Daniel Munie
Kei Kamara traded to Chicago Fire from CF Montréal
More News
More News
Portland Timbers sign defender Eric Miller in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign defender Eric Miller in free agency
Liftoff! Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman scores first goal of 2023 MLS season

Liftoff! Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman scores first goal of 2023 MLS season
MLS Commissioner Don Garber's letter to fans before the 2023 season

MLS Commissioner Don Garber's letter to fans before the 2023 season
Your Saturday Kickoff: MLS is Back like never before in 2023
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: MLS is Back like never before in 2023
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC rescheduled for July 4 due to inclement weather

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC rescheduled for July 4 due to inclement weather
More News
Video
Video
Goal: W. Zimmerman vs. NYC, 34’
0:46

Goal: W. Zimmerman vs. NYC, 34’
WATCH: John Carter Cash guitar riff at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park
1:02

WATCH: John Carter Cash guitar riff at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park
MLS is Back! Here are your top storylines for Matchday 1
0:54

MLS is Back! Here are your top storylines for Matchday 1
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
More Video