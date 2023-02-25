Portland Timbers sign defender Eric Miller in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed free-agent defender Eric Miller through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old MLS veteran joins the Timbers after three years with Nashville SC, where he was used mostly as a rotational piece. In 2022, he logged 1,341 minutes across 24 matches (12 starts), the most he's played since 2017.

Drafted fifth overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by CF Montréal, Miller is entering his 10th season in the league. Beyond Nashville and Montréal, he's played for the Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC and New York City FC.

The Woodbury, Minnesota native's most successful spell came with Colorado, where he started 53 matches in two seasons (2016-17) and logged one assist.

Primarily a right back who can also play on the left if needed, Miller will add depth to the Timbers' fullback group. He'll most likely compete with Pablo Bonilla and Justin Rasmussen to backup presumed starters Claudio Bravo and Colombian international Juan Mosquera.