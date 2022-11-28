St. Louis CITY SC sign defender Jake Nerwinski in free agency

St. Louis CITY SC have signed right back Jake Nerwinski in free agency, the club announced Monday. The 28-year-old defender joins the expansion club through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

Nerwinski previously played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC , spending the 2017-22 MLS seasons at the Canadian club after being selected in the SuperDraft.

“We are pleased to have Jake join us for the inaugural season," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “The addition of Jake not only bolsters our back line, it gives our team another MLS-experienced player to help navigate the long season for our younger players.”