St. Louis CITY SC sign defender Jake Nerwinski in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff

St. Louis CITY SC have signed right back Jake Nerwinski in free agency, the club announced Monday. The 28-year-old defender joins the expansion club through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

Nerwinski previously played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, spending the 2017-22 MLS seasons at the Canadian club after being selected in the SuperDraft.

“We are pleased to have Jake join us for the inaugural season," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “The addition of Jake not only bolsters our back line, it gives our team another MLS-experienced player to help navigate the long season for our younger players.”

In MLS, Nerwinski has four goals and six assists across 141 games (124 starts). He previously played in Vancouver with STL center back Tim Parker, who arrived in a trade from Houston Dynamo FC.

Nerwinski gives STL a third wingback alongside John Nelson and Selmir Pidro, who both mainly play on the left side.

The New Jersey native was a four-year starter at the University of Connecticut before turning pro.

