Colorado Rapids re-sign defender Steven Beitashour

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Colorado Rapids have re-signed defender Steven Beitashour through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Tuesday.

Beitashour returns to the Rapids via free agency after the club declined his contract option following the 2022 season.

“Steven’s leadership as one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league has been a valuable asset to our team on and off the pitch,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado's EVP & general manager, said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”

Beitashour enters his third season in Colorado with four assists in 30 regular-season appearances (20 starts) for the club. The 35-year-old helped the Rapids to a best-ever season in 2021 as they topped the Western Conference table.

Over his 14-year MLS playing career, Beitashour has five goals and 40 assists in 277 regular-season appearances. He's won Supporters' Shield titles with LAFC (2019), Toronto FC (2017) and the San Jose Earthquakes (2012), and was part of TFC's historic, treble-winning season that included an MLS Cup 2017 title. He's also played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

At the international level, Beitashour has earned six caps with Iran and made their 23-man roster for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Rapids will hope Beitashour's veteran presence on the backline can help return them to form after dropping from a first-place Western Conference finish in 2021 to a 10th-place finish in 2022.

