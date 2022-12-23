Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Jimmy Medranda to CLB

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Colombian has spent the last decade in MLS, amassing nine goals and 11 assists in 145 regular-season games across time with Sporting Kansas City, Nashville SC and Seattle Sounders FC. He’s won four trophies during his MLS career.

“Jimmy is a proven winner, and we are proud to have a player with his MLS experience choose to sign with the Crew,” club president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

“Bringing a decade of MLS experience with him to Columbus, Jimmy’s addition to our roster will help provide depth and create competition on our backline, and we look forward to having him as part of our team.”

Medranda gives Columbus another left-back option alongside Will Sands. Winger-turned-fullback Pedro Santos was their starter in 2022, but departed in free agency for D.C. United.

Columbus are entering their first season under head coach Wilfried Nancy, who joined earlier this month from CF Montréal. They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by two points in 2022, finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus start their 2023 season when visiting the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

