Columbus Crew sign free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Colombian has spent the last decade in MLS, amassing nine goals and 11 assists in 145 regular-season games across time with Sporting Kansas City, Nashville SC and Seattle Sounders FC. He’s won four trophies during his MLS career.

“Jimmy is a proven winner, and we are proud to have a player with his MLS experience choose to sign with the Crew,” club president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.