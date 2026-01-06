Columbus Crew acquire Guinean midfielder Sekou Bangoura

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Sekou Bangoura from Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Guinea international is signed through June 2029 with an option through June 2030. He will occupy an international roster spot.

Bangoura produced 6g/7a in 89 club appearances across stints with Ironi Kiryat Shmona, Turkish sides Genclerbirligi Ankara and Beykoz Anadolu Spor, and Jammerbugt FC in Denmark.

He earned his first senior cap for Guinea in November, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 decision over Liberia.

“Sekou is a tenacious young player who helps strengthen our central midfield," said Crew general manager Issa Tall. "He has become a standout player on both sides of the ball in his league, and his performances were rewarded by his recent senior international debut with Guinea.

“We are eager to welcome Sekou to the club and help further his growth within our style of play that fits his skillset.”

Bangoura is the Crew's first signing under new head coach Henrik Rydström, who was announced as Wilfried Nancy's successor last month.