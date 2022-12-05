Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Sebastien Ibeagha in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Sebastien-Ibeagha

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed free-agent center back Sebastien Ibeagha through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Monday.

The 30-year-old defender started for LAFC in their MLS Cup 2022 victory after helping provide depth for the Supporters’ Shield winners last season.

Ibeagha joined LAFC midway through the 2021 season in a trade from New York City FC, while he’s also played for Houston Dynamo FC. He’s appeared in 94 MLS games (54 starts) since the 2016 season.

FCD may lose club-record appearance leader Matt Hedges in free agency this winter, so Ibeagha is a vital signing alongside incumbent center backs José Martínez and Nkosi Tafari.

Dallas are entering their second season under head coach Nico Estevez, having finished third in the Western Conference in 2022 and returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

A former US youth international, Ibeagha has also played overseas in Denmark and Iceland. He was named the 2017 USL Defender of the Year while with San Antonio FC. 

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Sebastien Ibeagha

