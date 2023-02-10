Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign forward Will Bruin in free agency

Austin FC have added an experience-rich MLS forward, announcing Friday they’ve signed Will Bruin after having the free agent in preseason training camp.

The 33-year-old's deal runs through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024.

Bruin arrives with 77 goals and 33 assists across 310 regular-season games, initially entering the league in 2011 with Houston Dynamo FC. He spent the last six seasons with Seattle Sounders FC, where he won MLS Cup (2019) and Concacaf Champions League (2022) titles.

The 2023 campaign will be Bruin's 13th in MLS. He has two US men’s national team appearances and was part of the program's 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup-winning squad.

"I’m thrilled to join Austin FC and ready to do whatever I can to help the team toward its goal of lifting trophies," Bruin said in a release. "After seeing the success the team had last year and the incredible support from the fanbase, I’m confident we can achieve great things together this season. I’m excited to get to work."

Bruin gives Austin a veteran-heavy No. 9 trio alongside the returning Maxi Urruti and marquee offseason signing Gyasi Zardes, a longtime US international who joined via free agency following a 2022 season he split between the Columbus Crew and the Colorado Rapids. Collectively, they’ve scored 243 goals in 847 MLS regular-season games, plus another 16 in 49 postseason matches.

At striker, the Verde & Black’s roster-building need arose after they loaned U22 Initiative signing Moussa Djitté to Ligue 1 side AC Ajaccio through June 30 with a purchase option.

Austin, entering their third-ever MLS season, return to action on Feb. 25 when hosting expansion side St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

