Austin FC sign forward Will Bruin in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have added an experience-rich MLS forward, announcing Friday they’ve signed Will Bruin after having the free agent in preseason training camp.

The 33-year-old's deal runs through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024.

Bruin arrives with 77 goals and 33 assists across 310 regular-season games, initially entering the league in 2011 with Houston Dynamo FC. He spent the last six seasons with Seattle Sounders FC, where he won MLS Cup (2019) and Concacaf Champions League (2022) titles.

The 2023 campaign will be Bruin's 13th in MLS. He has two US men’s national team appearances and was part of the program's 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup-winning squad.