Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign free-agent goalkeeper Matt Bersano

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Matt Bersano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper Matt Bersano through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

Bersano joins the Verde & Black from the San Jose Earthquakes, who declined his contract option following the 2022 season.

"Matt adds depth and experience to our goalkeeping corps," Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. "We’re excited to have him in Austin and wish him a warm welcome to our club and our community."

The 30-year-old first signed with San Jose in 2017, spending three seasons on loan with Reno 1868 FC in the USL Championship before playing for the Earthquakes from 2020 through 2022.

He made two regular-season appearances for the Earthquakes last season, including a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austin at Q2 Stadium.

“Having played at Q2 Stadium as a visitor, I have seen first-hand how incredible the energy and atmosphere are on match days and can’t wait to be a part of it,” said Bersano.

“Austin FC is an ambitious club with a bright future, and I’ll do everything in my power both on and off the field to help the club continue to grow in its third year.”

Bersano will likely compete with Damian Las for the top backup spot behind starting goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who signed a multi-year extension with Austin in November.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Austin FC Matt Bersano

Related Stories

Nashville SC sign former US youth international Tyler Freeman
New England Revolution acquire Latif Blessing from LAFC
Source: Charlotte FC sign Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood
More News
More News
Nashville SC sign former US youth international Tyler Freeman
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign former US youth international Tyler Freeman
Transfer watch: 8 players in Europe MLS teams should scout
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Transfer watch: 8 players in Europe MLS teams should scout
Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
New England Revolution acquire Latif Blessing from LAFC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

New England Revolution acquire Latif Blessing from LAFC
Austin FC sign free-agent goalkeeper Matt Bersano
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign free-agent goalkeeper Matt Bersano
2022 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

2022 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.