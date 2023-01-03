Austin FC sign free-agent goalkeeper Matt Bersano

"Matt adds depth and experience to our goalkeeping corps," Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. "We’re excited to have him in Austin and wish him a warm welcome to our club and our community."

Bersano joins the Verde & Black from the San Jose Earthquakes , who declined his contract option following the 2022 season.

Austin FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper Matt Bersano through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

Matt is VERDE. Get to know our newest goalkeeper, powered by @talroo_official ! pic.twitter.com/Xjq6EFSOvP

The 30-year-old first signed with San Jose in 2017, spending three seasons on loan with Reno 1868 FC in the USL Championship before playing for the Earthquakes from 2020 through 2022.

He made two regular-season appearances for the Earthquakes last season, including a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austin at Q2 Stadium.

“Having played at Q2 Stadium as a visitor, I have seen first-hand how incredible the energy and atmosphere are on match days and can’t wait to be a part of it,” said Bersano.

“Austin FC is an ambitious club with a bright future, and I’ll do everything in my power both on and off the field to help the club continue to grow in its third year.”

Bersano will likely compete with Damian Las for the top backup spot behind starting goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who signed a multi-year extension with Austin in November.