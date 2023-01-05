LA Galaxy sign free-agent midfielder Memo Rodríguez

“We are pleased to welcome Memo to the LA Galaxy,” head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “Memo is a talented and hard-working midfielder whose qualities complement our group and provide us with depth and versatility.”

The 27-year-old spent his entire professional career previously in the Houston organization, starting when he joined the club's youth academy as a 15-year-old in 2011. He would go on to make 148 appearances across all competitions (92 starts), scoring 21 goals and dishing out 15 assists. While with Houston, he also completed loan stints with the club's former USL Championship affiliates, Charleston Battery and Rio Grande Valley FC.