LA Galaxy sign free-agent midfielder Memo Rodríguez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have signed former Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Memo Rodríguez in free agency, the club announced Thursday.
Rodríguez joins the Galaxy on a one-year deal that includes club options for 2024 and 2025.
“We are pleased to welcome Memo to the LA Galaxy,” head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “Memo is a talented and hard-working midfielder whose qualities complement our group and provide us with depth and versatility.”
The 27-year-old spent his entire professional career previously in the Houston organization, starting when he joined the club's youth academy as a 15-year-old in 2011. He would go on to make 148 appearances across all competitions (92 starts), scoring 21 goals and dishing out 15 assists. While with Houston, he also completed loan stints with the club's former USL Championship affiliates, Charleston Battery and Rio Grande Valley FC.
Rodríguez joins a Galaxy midfield group highlighted by Spanish star Riqui Puig, veteran Mark Delgado, Uruguayan standout Gastón Brugman and talented homegrown Efraín Álvarez.
The club is aiming for a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance after finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference in 2022 (14W-12L-8D, 50 points) and then bowing out to LAFC in the Western Conference Semifinals.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant