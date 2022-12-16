Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake re-sign center back Marcelo Silva

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Marcelo Silva

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Real Salt Lake have re-signed center back Marcelo Silva after he was eligible for free agency, the club announced Friday.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan defender’s new deal runs through the 2023 MLS season and an unspecified length beyond that. 

“I am very happy and excited to continue my career with this team and this city,” Silva said in a release. “I look forward to continued success under Pablo [Mastroeni]’s guidance, and I cannot wait to kick off the new season in front of our amazing fans.”

Silva has four goals in 112 league games for RSL, originally signing for the Claret-and-Cobalt in July 2017. He captained the club last year while Damir Kreilach was out injured, accruing a career-high 2,775 minutes played. 

Before coming to MLS, Silva played in Spain at both the LaLiga and second division levels with Almería, Las Palmas, Valladolid and Zaragoza between 2010 and 2017. He originally turned pro via Danubio’s academy in his native Uruguay.

During Silva's time at RSL, they'd made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in four of six seasons. That stretch is highlighted by a Western Conference Final appearance in 2021.

Transfer Tracker Real Salt Lake Marcelo Silva

