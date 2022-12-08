Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed free-agent defender Zarek Valentin to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024, the club announced Thursday.

Valentin joins MNUFC after playing three years for Houston Dynamo FC, where he started 50 matches and tallied four assists.

The veteran MLS fullback first entered the league as the fourth overall pick in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft, selected by Chivas USA.

After stints with Chivas USA, Montréal Impact (now CF Montréal) and Norway's FK Bodø/Glimt, he signed with the Portland Timbers in 2016. There, he started over 80 matches and was a regular in the 2018 squad that reached the MLS Cup Final.

Internationally, Valentin represents the Puerto Rico national team.

His signing comes on the heels of Minnesota adding veteran goalkeeper Clint Irwin through free agency on Tuesday.